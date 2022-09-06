Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 11th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation. If you can’t make it today, the Parade of Homes resumes again next weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 10th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sidewalk Arts Festival in downtown Sioux Falls is the largest single-day arts festival in the region. The event, held outside of the Washington Pavilion, offers more than 230 vendor booths featuring the region’s best fine art, folk art and craft artisans showcasing their works from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be kids activities, live entertainment and food vendors. The festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Pavilion. Admission is free.
KELOLAND TV
Local country artist performing at Levitt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are looking for something to do Friday evening, the Levitt concert will bring a little bit of Nashville right here to Sioux Falls. The featured musician is country artist Mae Estes. She describes her style of music ugly country that combines old and modern country sounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Charice Admire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls family that’s been grieving the loss of a mother and grandmother for the last two months, just found out she was the victim of a homicide. On July 17, 53-year-old Charice Admire died of her injuries in an apartment fire...
KELOLAND TV
Ribs & Hairball in Humboldt, SD
HUMBOLDT, SD (KELO) — A small town in South Dakota is thinking outside the box when it comes to hosting block parties. Street dances typically take place in mid-summer when many people are looking for a fun way to cool-off in the heat. But people in Humboldt are waiting until the end of summer to throw their big Ribfest bash.
agupdate.com
Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead
I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
KELOLAND TV
Midwest Honor Fight Mission 12 takes off Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 80 veterans will board Midwest Honor Flight Mission 12. Midwest Honor Flight is a special opportunity for our country’s heroes. The free trip to Washington D.C. gives veterans a chance to see the memorials dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fridays on the Plaza 2022 Performances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - That’s a wrap!. We’ve dropped the curtain on the 2022 season of Fridays on the Plaza. It was nearly 16 weeks of live music and food trucks except for the final Friday, which was canceled because of some pesky showers. A...
KELOLAND TV
Montgomery’s transforms your style with FREE interior design
Styling your home – or even a new room- is intimidating. And while many people think hiring an interior designer might be out of their reach, Montgomery’s always free interior design service makes creating the home of your dreams easy. And since they work with any size project and any size budget, there’s really no reason not to take them up on their offer.
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
KELOLAND TV
Group seeks injunction in Sioux Falls pork plant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another development is unfolding in the effort to prevent any new slaughterhouses from being built within Sioux Falls city limits. Friday, Smart Growth Sioux Falls announced that they had filed a civil suit in the Second Judicial Court to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant in Sioux Falls. The filing, which can be read here, includes Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council.
KELOLAND TV
‘The brain learns in pictures’: Learning Spanish through art
SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teacher is using her knowledge of art and language to immerse Spanish culture into her art pieces. Hilda Esperanza Langle has been a teacher in the Sioux Falls School District for the last 10 years. She teaches second grade Spanish in...
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
KELOLAND TV
Augie making its campus more accessible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University began its 104th year of classes this fall, but that rich history can also come with some challenges. “When buildings were built back then, accessibility wasn’t a topic. Now we’re always looking at what does accessibility mean, how can we change existing buildings and infrastructure to be accessible. Then as we build anything new, that’s a prime part of the conversation,” Rick Tupper, Associate VP for Safety and Logistics at Augustana University said.
KELOLAND TV
Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
KELOLAND TV
SportsZone Saturday: Augie football to air statewide, Sanford International preview, Presidents Bowl this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another busy week in sports in South Dakota. A high school coach has been in the profession for more than four decades, there are bragging rights on the line in Sioux Falls and a look ahead to this year’s Sanford International.
agupdate.com
Midwest livestock went far by rail
In my many reflections on my years at the Sioux Falls Stockyards, I normally begin with the fact that for the first several years, I was a part of the Farmers Union Livestock Commission cattle alley. Factually, that is a tad in error because for the first two months, I was employed by the Stockyards Company, the corporation that owned the yards and provided services to the commission companies and buying agencies that operated therein.
KELOLAND TV
5K in Tea to raise awareness of muscular dystrophy
TEA, S.D. (KELO) – An upcoming event aims to raise awareness of muscular dystrophy. In April, KELOLAND News introduced you to Sawyer and Wesley Bryan. The two brothers have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which has no cure. But their family continues to work hard to change that. On September 24th...
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
Comments / 1