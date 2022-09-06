Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival
Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
baristanet.com
What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!
Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
themontclairgirl.com
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
njarts.net
Axelrod Performing Arts Center to launch Sondheim Centennial Project as part of 2023 season
The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will produce the 1984 Stephen Sondheim musical, “Sunday in the Park With George,” next year, as the first part of its Sondheim Centennial Project. This undertaking will feature eight Sondheim musicals over the course of eight years, ending in 2030, the year that marks the 100th anniversary of the late Sondheim’s birth.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
Liberty Science Center: After Dark event is 90s kid’s dream
Liberty Science Center in Jersey City is fun enough on its own. Growing up in New Jersey it was by far one of the best field trips you could take. Now with their “After Dark” event series, they found a way to make it a great trip for adults.
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
Live music, JC Fridays, Italian Festival, more in Hudson County
Hoboken’s annual Italian Festival celebrating the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs, takes place from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, along Sinatra Drive. The festival, which generally attracts thousands of visitors, celebrates the Madonna and emulates the same festival that has been celebrated in Molfetta,...
Historic Jersey City Matzo, Tea Factories Redeveloped In $121.5 Million Deal (PHOTOS)
A luxury home developer is partnering with a New York City company to develop a Jersey City condominium community located in an area formerly home to the historic Manischewitz matzo factory and Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company warehouse. Toll Brothers and Sculptor Capital Management will be developing the 34-story...
Ooey-Gooey Goodness: This NY Based Cookie Chain Is About to Open in NJ!
Cookie lovers unite! The cookie industry is growing stronger in New Jersey!. Have you ever heard of Chip City? Maybe not, because they're a budding new cookie chain based out of New York City. But now it's making its mark here in New Jersey!. According to NJ.com, Chip City will...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken’s Italian Festival Begins Tonight
The 96th annual Hoboken Italian Festival and Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri begins tonight, Thursday, September 8, at 5 p.m. and ends on Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. The four-day festival occurs on Sinatra Drive from Newark Street to Second Street. The Feast is celebrated on Saturday, September...
It’s the cherry on top! Throw the best party with one of these NJ dessert trucks
Invitations, balloons, party favors, and catered food. It seems like you have everything for your next party but let’s face it: BORING! It’s all been done before, right?. Whether you’re hosting a wedding, a shower, a sweet 16, or even a backyard barbecue, you want to do something to jazz it up.
These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey
We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
nycbbq.com
One of NJ’s Best BBQ Joints Just Got Bigger, Better, and Jersey-ier
This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. For years, New Jersey-based barbecue joint Red White and Que Smokehouse has attracted a lot of attention for its delicious barbecue and its support of veterans. But this summer, the owners of the acclaimed joint took an enormous gamble — moving from a stable takeout-only spot in Kearny to a large restaurant space in Green Brook.
njurbannews.com
‘Welcome Back to School’ giveaway and resource event in Newark set for Sept. 14
Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles, the Newark Public Schools, and Amerigroup will partner to host a “Welcome Back to School” Giveaway and Resource event at Roberto Clemente Elementary School, located at 257 Summer Avenue, on Wednesday, September 14, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
News 12
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Paterson community space with playground, amphitheater
Paterson city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new park on Clinton Street. When it's done, it will have a playground, a water feature and an amphitheater to host arts and music events. The space was formerly a vacant lot. "We've been building in this neighborhood 38 years...We've helped...
Vazquez Hermanos Circus 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets, schedule, promo codes
We’re not clowning around when we say you can’t miss the Vazquez Hermanos Circus. The traveling circus, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, is bringing its daredevil motorcycle stunts, acrobatics, juggling, clowns and magic to cities across New Jersey and New York. That includes stops in Paramus’ Westfield...
New Jersey Globe
MaryAnne DeFuccio, mother and daughter of N.J. lawmakers, dies at 79
MaryAnne DeFuccio, the mother of Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio (R-Upper Saddle River) and the daughter of the late State Sen. William F. Kelly (D-Jersey City), died on September 9. She was 79. She grew up as one of nine children of Bill and Cathleen Kelly. Her father spent 16 years in...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
