Montclair, NJ

Renna Media

Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival

Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
HILLSIDE, NJ
baristanet.com

What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!

Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
njarts.net

Axelrod Performing Arts Center to launch Sondheim Centennial Project as part of 2023 season

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will produce the 1984 Stephen Sondheim musical, “Sunday in the Park With George,” next year, as the first part of its Sondheim Centennial Project. This undertaking will feature eight Sondheim musicals over the course of eight years, ending in 2030, the year that marks the 100th anniversary of the late Sondheim’s birth.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Live music, JC Fridays, Italian Festival, more in Hudson County

Hoboken’s annual Italian Festival celebrating the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs, takes place from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, along Sinatra Drive. The festival, which generally attracts thousands of visitors, celebrates the Madonna and emulates the same festival that has been celebrated in Molfetta,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken’s Italian Festival Begins Tonight

The 96th annual Hoboken Italian Festival and Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri begins tonight, Thursday, September 8, at 5 p.m. and ends on Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. The four-day festival occurs on Sinatra Drive from Newark Street to Second Street. The Feast is celebrated on Saturday, September...
HOBOKEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey

We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
COLLEGES
nycbbq.com

One of NJ’s Best BBQ Joints Just Got Bigger, Better, and Jersey-ier

This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. For years, New Jersey-based barbecue joint Red White and Que Smokehouse has attracted a lot of attention for its delicious barbecue and its support of veterans. But this summer, the owners of the acclaimed joint took an enormous gamble — moving from a stable takeout-only spot in Kearny to a large restaurant space in Green Brook.
GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ
