OpSail invites all to join mermaid and sea monsters parade Saturday

New London ‒ Opsail, or Operation Sail, will hold its first Mermaid and Sea Monster Parade as part of the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the downtown.

OpSail celebrates maritime tradition, and commemorates significant moments in history. The organization invites “kids of all ages” to join the parade.

Complimentary face painting and mermaid/sea monster attire will be provided by artists at the staging area in the New London Municipal Lot between Pearl and Tilley street between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Opsail asks participants to enter the lot through Pearl Street.

The parade route begins at the corner of Tilley and Bank streets and ends at Bank and State street with parade announcements being made at the Customs House.

The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival runs Friday through Sunday.