ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Locked vault with ballots delays voting in Barnstable

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hg0Vr_0hkPtKa600

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A court order is requiring the town of Barnstable to keep its polls open through midnight after a “mechanical issue” delayed voting on Primary Election Day .

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Tuesday the town clerk was unable to access the vault keeping ballots, delaying their delivery to polling locations.

“Extending polling hours was necessary to make sure voters have enough time to be notified and return to their polling places if they weren’t able to vote this morning,” Galvin said.

Massachusetts primary: Key races and voter information

While the mechanical issue was rectified, the town clerk printed emergency paper ballots and delivered them to polling locations, according to Galvin.

State law requires polls in Massachusetts to close at 8 p.m.

Massachusetts primary: Real-time race results after polls close
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJokE_0hkPtKa600

☆ Latest Headlines

☆ Exclusive Polls

☆ Interviews

☆ Voter Guide

☆ Debates

☆ Newsmakers

☆ Nesi’s Notes

☆ App Notifications

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Gorbea responds to Elorza’s call for ExpressVote machines to be removed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Nellie Gorbea, responded Saturday to Providence Mayor, Jorge Elorza’s call to remove the express vote machines ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. The machines reported multiple errors during early voting, including showing the wrong names on the Spanish ballot.  12 News spoke with Gorbea […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Advocates make push for Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Rail advocates are dusting off a proposal for passenger train service between Montreal and Boston, riding a renewed interest in train travel to bolster a concept that has been around for more than a decade. “It’s not a hard sell at all. A lot of people want this,” said Francois Rebello, […]
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Barnstable, MA
Barnstable, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ballots#Election Day#Commonwealth#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WPRI 12 News

Four teenagers arrested after attempted break-in

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Providence teenagers are now facing charges after police say they were caught breaking into a car in Cranston.  In a Facebook post, Cranston Police confirmed that at around two o’clock Saturday morning, a local resident interrupted the break-in.  The suspects then left the scene in a stolen car but crashed […]
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy