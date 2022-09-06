Read full article on original website
Related
Superbugs are a "second punch" after pandemic
Superbugs are strengthening their foothold: The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a 15% increase in hospital-related infections and deaths in 2020, per the CDC. Why it matters: The U.S. was already reporting an antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infection every 11 seconds, and a death from them every 15 minutes before the pandemic. Low- and middle-income countries face worse conditions.
Companies are dropping vaccine mandates
Some companies are rolling back mandates for employee COVID vaccination — but few are making official public statements about it. Why it matters: These moves signal that we’ve shifted into a new chapter of the pandemic — and that employers are desperate to get people back to the office.
End of government purchases may make COVID drugs less lucrative
Dwindling public demand for COVID vaccines and private market pressures should combine to cost manufacturers billions of dollars once the federal government stops buying the shots, eating into Pfizer and Moderna's pandemic profits. Between the lines: The federal government bought far more vaccine than Americans would ever use to ensure...
New York governor declares emergency over polio
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Friday declared a state disaster emergency over polio after an unvaccinated individual tested positive for the virus and officials have detected samples of polio in the city's wastewater. Driving the news: Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in New York counties, in addition to New...
RELATED PEOPLE
Life expectancy drops in Washington state and the U.S.
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosWashingtonians' life expectancy dropped by nearly a year from 2019 to 2020, in large part because of COVID-19, according to newly released CDC data.By the numbers: In 2019, infants born in Washington could expect to live an average of 80 years.In 2020, that number fell to 79.2 years. Why it matters: We're still evaluating the toll the pandemic has taken on our health.This is one of many statistics showing the effect hasn't been good. Of note: Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed to the drop in life expectancy, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.Zoom out: The picture was worse across the country as a whole. Nationwide, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020. On top of that, new provisional data released by the CDC shows that U.S. life expectancy fell again from 2020 to 2021. Together, the datasets show U.S. life expectancy at birth dropped 2.7 years over the two years — the largest two-year decline since 1921–1923.
Health benefits received no longer factored in immigration criteria
People seeking green cards and visas will no longer be subject to a test of how much they'd likely rely on Medicaid and other government benefits in the future under a Department of Homeland Security rule published on Thursday. Driving the news: The Biden administration moved to rescind a contentious...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0