Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosWashingtonians' life expectancy dropped by nearly a year from 2019 to 2020, in large part because of COVID-19, according to newly released CDC data.By the numbers: In 2019, infants born in Washington could expect to live an average of 80 years.In 2020, that number fell to 79.2 years. Why it matters: We're still evaluating the toll the pandemic has taken on our health.This is one of many statistics showing the effect hasn't been good. Of note: Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed to the drop in life expectancy, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.Zoom out: The picture was worse across the country as a whole. Nationwide, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020. On top of that, new provisional data released by the CDC shows that U.S. life expectancy fell again from 2020 to 2021. Together, the datasets show U.S. life expectancy at birth dropped 2.7 years over the two years — the largest two-year decline since 1921–1923.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO