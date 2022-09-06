Read full article on original website
Related
Two Jan. 6 rioters, including Proud Boys Hawaii leader, plead guilty
Two men, including the leader of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per the Department of Justice. Driving the news: Nicholas Ochs, 36, who founded Hawaii's Proud Boys chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo,...
Black pastor sues police who arrested him for watering neighbors' flowers
A Black pastor in Alabama has sued the police officers who arrested him while he was watering his neighbors' flowers, NPR reports. The big picture: The pastor says that the incident violated his constitutional rights and caused him to suffer PTSD symptoms. Driving the news: Pastor Michael Jennings filed a...
DOJ and Trump's legal team submit special master proposals
The Department of Justice and former President Trump's legal team on Friday each filed a list of proposed special master candidates to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. Why it matters: The joint filing lays out a playbook for how long the process of reviewing materials may take,...
Federal judge blocks Arizona law prohibiting up-close police filming
A federal judge has blocked an Arizona law that restricts how people can film police officers, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The judge's ruling aligns with the American Civil Liberties Union and media organizations who said the new law violates the First Amendment. Details: U.S. District Judge John...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What we know about Trump, DOJ's candidates for Mar-a-Lago special master
Both former President Trump and the Department of Justice proposed four individuals who could serve as the special master in the review of the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. The big picture: With their candidates, Trump and the DOJ have staked out different positions on the...
Judge throws out Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
A U.S. judge has thrown out former President Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, saying the former president "is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him." Driving the news: "And this Court is not the appropriate forum," Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the...
Hillary Clinton: DOJ should treat Trump like any other citizen
If there is enough evidence to suggest that former President Trump committed wrongdoing, the Justice Department ought to treat him as they would anyone else, Hillary Clinton told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Trump allies have compared Clinton's misuse of an email server to the...
Kansas AG candidate resigns from border wall nonprofit accused of fraud
Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach resigned Friday from the board of directors of We Build the Wall, a nonprofit recently accused of money laundering and fraud, the Kansas City Star reports. The big picture: Kobach is currently the Republican candidate for Kanas Attorney General, the top law enforcement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harris: Current Supreme Court is an "activist court"
Vice President Kamala Harris attacked the current Supreme Court as "an activist court" that took away a "constitutional right" in an interview with NBC News that will air in full Sunday morning. Why it matters: The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has had a domino effect across the country,...
First look: New book to focus on Trump probes
A new genre of Trump books begins — the investigations. Driving the news: Twelve Books tells me Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, both of Yahoo News, are writing a book — out in 2024 — about the multiple criminal investigations into former President Trump and associates. Isikoff...
Criminal complaint planned against Enrichmond
Community groups that entrusted their finances to the Enrichmond Foundation are calling for a criminal investigation into the now-dissolved nonprofit. What's happening: The foundation handled donations for 86 community groups when it dissolved suddenly at the end of June. More than two months later, those groups say they have received...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0