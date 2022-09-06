ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

State police ID 2 men killed in fatal Dauphin County crash

Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Barricaded gunman in East Hempfield Township

East Hempfield Township Police were called to the 200o block of Swarr Run Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting involving a domestic situation. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the suspect shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment, at Park City Apartments. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash under investigation in Dauphin County

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County. The crash closed Route 22 near Jonestown Road for more than three hours. State police say the crash occured in the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. According to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
FOX 43

Police search for missing teen in Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen in Franklin County. Jaxson Charles Knight, 15, was last seen shortly before midnight on Wednesday, according to police in Washington Township. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on his...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Memorial for victims of DUI at William Kain Park vandalized

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate memorial, dedicated to those who lost their lives to impaired drivers, was vandalized at William Kain Park in York County. A renovation was already planned for the memorial, but now it is even more necessary. The memorial was struck and benches were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

