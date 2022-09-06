HOMEWOOD – It was a banner first half for the Calera Eagles’ offensive on Thursday, Sept. 8, but the Homewood Patriots used a strong start to the third quarter to take a region matchup between the two by a final score of 48-38. “It’s tough,” Calera head coach Jason Hamlin said postgame. “I mean, we finally got what we wanted offensively, to step up and make some plays and move the football and get some points on the board, but defensively, we just struggled to slow them down or even stop them at times.”

