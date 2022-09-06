Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Pelham job fair set for Sept. 27
PELHAM – The Pelham Job Fair is set for Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pelham Recreation Center. Job opportunities include Ballantrae Golf Club, Fire Department, Parks & Recreation, Development Services & Public Works, Police Department and Pelham Racquet Club. “We want people to...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County improves to 3-1 with homecoming victory over Jemison
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Wildcats improved to 3-1 in a bittersweet homecoming win over the Jemison Panthers (1-2) Friday night, Sept. 9. Head coach Zeb Ellison said he was proud of how the team played following the previous week’s loss to Holtville, and despite the intermittent rain that affected play in the third and fourth quarters.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham upsets No. 7 Briarwood with fourth-quarter comeback
PELHAM – Trailing 34-28 with three minutes left against Briarwood, the Pelham Panthers were hoping to hand the Lions a taste of their own medicine on Thursday night, Sept. 8. Looking to erase a 20-point deficit at the half and to start the third quarter, Pelham quarterback Clayton Mains...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo shuts out Dallas County for 2nd win in a row
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo head coach Blake Boren knows how much homecoming means to the town of Montevallo, and he and his team delivered a 28-0 wire-to-wire win over the Dallas County Hornets on Friday night, Sept. 9 in Montevallo to cap off the week. “Well, it’s always great to...
Shelby Reporter
Helena overcomes 19-point deficit in OT victory
CLANTON – Looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, the Helena Huskies trailed Chilton County 28-9 in the third quarter of a Class 6A, Region 3 battle on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Huskies, however, flipped a switch midway through the third quarter and scored 19...
Shelby Reporter
Vincent remains unbeaten with blowout win over Fayetteville
VINCENT – Vincent stayed perfect on the season with a 53-0 region win over Fayetteville on Thursday, Sept. 8. The win improves the Yellow Jackets to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 2A, Region 4 play, and sets up a showdown next week with B.B. Comer. Vincent scored a...
Shelby Reporter
Farrington’s five touchdowns not enough as Calera falls to Homewood
HOMEWOOD – It was a banner first half for the Calera Eagles’ offensive on Thursday, Sept. 8, but the Homewood Patriots used a strong start to the third quarter to take a region matchup between the two by a final score of 48-38. “It’s tough,” Calera head coach Jason Hamlin said postgame. “I mean, we finally got what we wanted offensively, to step up and make some plays and move the football and get some points on the board, but defensively, we just struggled to slow them down or even stop them at times.”
Shelby Reporter
Thompson pulls away from Jags for 2-0 start to region play
ALABASTER – A second straight region game again produced some tense first-half moments for the Thompson Warriors, but a stiff defense and an ever-evolving offense helped them continue their winning ways by downing Spain Park 35-14 on Thursday, Sept. 8 for their second win in a row. Junior quarterback...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea downs rival Oak Mountain for historic first win under Cassity
NORTH SHELBY – Following weeks of heartbreak, the taste of success was even sweeter for the Chelsea Hornets and first-year head coach Todd Cassity on Thursday night, Sept. 8. Taking on rival Oak Mountain fresh off back-to-back losses by four points or less and three straight losses to start...
