Independence, MO

Police continue investigation into shots fired incident at Independence Center

By Wilson Truong
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Independence police continue to investigate a shots fired incident at Independence Center that happened on Monday afternoon .

Police responded to a shots fired incident at around 3:00 p.m. after calls from an off-duty IPD officer and citizens of shots being fired. The center immediately went into their active shooter response protocol.

The suspect left the area, but officers have yet to identify a description of the suspect. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

IPD says the initial investigation appears to show the incident was not an attempt at a mass casualty attack or active shooter event. Rather, it was a disturbance that escalated led to shots being fired.

The investigation continues as IPD works to put together the information gathered from witnesses at the scene and security video.

Related
KCTV 5

KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

1 in custody after shooting Wednesday evening in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that seriously injured one person. Police said they were called about 7:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of East 40th Street. Authorities said officers arrived and found one male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

