Police continue investigation into shots fired incident at Independence Center

Independence police continue to investigate a shots fired incident at Independence Center that happened on Monday afternoon .

Police responded to a shots fired incident at around 3:00 p.m. after calls from an off-duty IPD officer and citizens of shots being fired. The center immediately went into their active shooter response protocol.

The suspect left the area, but officers have yet to identify a description of the suspect. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

IPD says the initial investigation appears to show the incident was not an attempt at a mass casualty attack or active shooter event. Rather, it was a disturbance that escalated led to shots being fired.

The investigation continues as IPD works to put together the information gathered from witnesses at the scene and security video.

—