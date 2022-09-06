ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'Talisman' author Peter Straub dies at 79: 'The smartest and most fun person'

By Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Author Peter Straub , who was best known for his popular horror and supernatural fiction including two novels co-written with Stephen King, has died at 79.

His daughter, Emma Straub , who's also a best selling author of popular fiction, shared the news on Instagram Tuesday.

"Peter Francis Straub, the smartest and most fun person in every room he was ever in, 3/2/43 - 9/4/22. How lucky we were. There aren’t enough words in the world," Emma Straub wrote.

Straub, a lifelong reader and writer born in Milwaukee, first achieved widespread success with his spooky 1979 novel "Ghost Story," which was adapted into a 1981 film starring Fred Astaire and Alice Krige.  Many supernatural and horror novels followed, including his most popular, 1984's "The Talisman," about a boy's travels to a parallel universe to save his mother, and its 2001 sequel "Black House," both co-written with horror juggernaut King.

This Time Tomorrow': Emma Straub's time travel book makes the millennial midlife crisis fun

In a 2001 interview with USA TODAY book critic Bob Minzesheimer about his partnership with King, Straub said, "Writing is a deeply private, intimate activity. One's own style is achieved at some cost. You don't want anyone else in your workshop, playing with your tools, unless you trust him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Du2re_0hkPsO4n00
Author Peter Straub, who co-wrote the books "The Talisman" and "Black House" with Stephen King. Todd Plitt

King, whose new fantasy novel "Fairy Tale" went on sale Tuesday, took to Twitter to express his condolences on a bittersweet day.

"It's a happy day for me because FAIRY TALE is published. It's a sad day because my good friend and amazingly talented colleague and collaborator, Peter Straub, has passed away. Working with him was one of the great joys of my creative life," King wrote .

Review: Stephen King weaves a profound 'Fairy Tale' filled with heart (and, yes, some horror)

In a 2002 interview with Minzesheimer, Straub said he resented "being stuffed into the category of genre writer . . . as if genre writing is automatically second-rate and can become literary only by transcending the genre," and wished critics would judge writers by the quality of the writing, not just their subject matter.

Straub was a reliable presence on the USA TODAY Best Selling Books list , with seven of his novels spending 68 weeks on the list. His highest-ranked book was "Black House," which went as high as No. 2 in 2001.

Emma Straub wrote warmly of her relationship with her father, which inspired her most recent book, "This Time Tomorrow," a big-hearted time-travel novel about a woman coming to terms with her writer father's impending death.

A ★★★½ (out of four) review for USA TODAY from May says "Straub is concerned with love – its different forms and expressions, how it evolves over time, and how we can be better at giving and accepting it. Love, too, for her own father, horror novelist Peter Straub, whom she thanks in the acknowledgments 'for receiving this book as it was intended, as a gift.'"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Talisman' author Peter Straub dies at 79: 'The smartest and most fun person'

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Beloved Horror Writer Peter Straub Has Died at 79 Years Old

Horror, mystery, and supernatural novelist Peter Straub has recently died at the age of 79. His death was announced on Instagram by his daughter, Emma Straub, who is also a novelist. Peter's career spanned 40 years, and many of his writer friends are mourning his loss. What was Peter Straub's cause of death? Here's what we know.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Peter Straub, celebrated horror author, dies aged 79

Peter Straub, the celebrated author of dark fantasies, psychological thrillers and literary horrors, died on Sunday following a long illness. He was 79. Straub authored numerous novels, short stories and novellas during his lifetime, from his debut horror novel Julia in 1975 – later filmed as The Haunting of Julia – to the 2010 novel A Dark Matter and The Talisman, which he co-wrote with Stephen King.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Krige
Person
Stephen King
Person
Peter Straub
Person
Fred Astaire
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talisman#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#The Smartest
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

Marsha Hunt, '40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104

TORONTO (AP) — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows, died Wednesday at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, said Roger Memos, the writer-director of the 2015 documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity.” A Chicago native, she arrived in Hollywood in 1935 and over the next 15 years appeared in dozens of films, from the Preston Sturges comedy “Easy Living” to the adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” that starred Olivier and Greer Garson. She was well under 40 when MGM named her “Hollywood’s Youngest Character Actress.” And by the early 1950s, she was enough of a star to appear on the cover of Life magazine and seem set to thrive in the new medium of television when suddenly “the work dried up,” she recalled in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104. She died Wednesday of natural causes at her Sherman Oaks home, where she had lived since 1946, Roger C. Memos — writer-director of the documentary Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity — told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBo Brundin, Actor in 'The Great Waldo Pepper,' Dies at 85Gary Nelson, Director of 'Freaky Friday,' 'The Black Hole' and 'Get Smart,' Dies at 87Queen...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

594K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy