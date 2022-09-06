Shop everyday fashion staples like loungwear and hiking boots at Walmart for Labor Day. Hanes / Avia

If you spent your Labor Day working, snoozing, or without cell service and missed all the deals, this one's for you. Walmart's extended their biggest Labor Day sales, so you can still save big on home, tech, and fashion finds.

It's almost soup season, and for that, you need a good food processor. We're big fans of this one from KitchenAid . Our tester loved its compact and lightweight design, as well as its consistent results.

Stay cozy as the temperature drops in a new pair of joggers from Hanes. Or grab some hiking boots and take on the great outdoors. Whichever you choose, might as well make sure your hair looks picture-perfect while you're at it.

Whether you're headed back to school or just love new stationery and pens, you're in luck. Walmart has school supplies for up to 75% off , so you can stock up for the whole year. Be sure to grab a backpack to hold all those notebooks and pencils.

We've got more where that came from. Find the full list of extended Labor Day sales here , and don't forget to get yourself a treat for absolutely no other reason than existing.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Shop Walmart's extended Labor Day sale