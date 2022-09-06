ON THIS DATE: Former Ravens owner Art Modell passed away at age 87

Today, we remember the owner who brought professional football back to Baltimore after 12 years.

Art Modell, former Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens owner, died 10 years ago — on Sept. 6, 2012.

He was 87 years old when he died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Modell was instrumental in moving the football team from Cleveland to Baltimore.

He owned the Cleveland Browns for 35 years, and then moved the franchise to Baltimore following the 1995 season.

Modell owned the Ravens from 1996 until 2004. He owned the Ravens when they won Super Bowl XXXV, beating the New York Giants, 34-7, on January 28, 2001.

He is buried at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville.

Modell has been a finalist and semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but still has not been inducted.

