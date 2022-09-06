Read full article on original website
DeVos slams Randi Weingarten for deflecting blame on school closures: 'We teach kids to own' their mistakes
Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos fired back at American Federation of Teachers union president Randi Weingarten on Wednesday after she tried to blame the former secretary for the pandemic-era school lockdowns that had dramatically harmful implications on public-school children in the U.S. After the Wall Street Journal editorial published a...
MSNBC guest says Queen Elizabeth would have a lot more 'legitimacy' if she ‘vocally’ led on racial justice
On MSNBC's "The ReidOut" Thursday, guest Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said the late Queen Elizabeth II would have more "legitimacy and credibility" if she had been more "visible against racial injustice and inequality in Britain." The Queen died Thursday at 96 years old. Several progressive media figures immediately slammed her because of...
CNN's SE Cupp says Dem candidate Fetterman given a ‘total pass’ from the press in Senate race against Oz
S.E. Cupp, a self-proclaimed conservative and CNN contributor who often focuses on criticizing former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a whole, took a surprising stance during a "S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered" a webisode uploaded to CNN.com Wednesday. In her monologue, she defended GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz...
MSNBC host claims pro-life Christians are ‘perverting the Gospel,’ claims Jesus is not anti-abortion
MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" anchor Joe Scarborough suggested pro-life Christians were heretics on Friday morning, claiming that there is "nothing" in the Bible that says abortion is wrong. He argued that Jesus Christ must not have any objection to abortion because he said nothing against it when he was on...
Brit Hume: Legitimate Doubts Have Been Raised About Whether John Fetterman Is In A Position To Hold The Office Of Senator
Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of the closely watched Penvioanna Senate race between LT. Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Brit gave his analysis by saying,. “Well, as a rule, guy. And past campaigns that I’ve...
Fox News
Rand Paul blasts Fauci after judge demands 'misinformation' emails: 'America should be appalled'
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci after a federal judge ordered the release of his emails sent to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and censorship. Paul claimed Fauci's "modus operandi" is to "cover up" his own activities while declaring his recommendations and edicts the only...
AOC reveals pessimism about running for president: ‘I live in a country that would never let that happen’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed her pessimism about running for president, saying that “I live in a country that would never let that happen”. Speaking to GQ, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said “sometimes little girls will say, ‘Oh, I want you to be president,’ or things like that”. “It’s very difficult for me to talk about because it provokes a lot of inner conflict in that I never want to tell a little girl what she can’t do. And I don’t want to tell young people what is not possible. I’ve never been in the business of doing that,” she added. According...
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
CNBC
'There's a lot of people celebrating prematurely': GOP could bring a legal challenge to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Arizona's Republican attorney general said he and others were looking to bring a legal challenge to the president's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. "If we can bring a challenge, we will bring a challenge," Brnovich told CNBC in an interview Tuesday. Arizona...
Slate
The Federalist Society Gets a Few Things Right. Liberals Should Take Note.
The end of Roe v. Wade was not a spontaneous coup. The decision instead represents the culmination of decades of organized struggle on the right, both within the law and outside of it. And while many groups contributed to the right’s victory, one organization in particular has been thrust into the national spotlight due to the pivotal nature of its role: The Federalist Society.
9/11 family member 'reminds' politicians behind 'border' no one cared about 'gender, race': 'We were united'
One of the family members who read the names of the 9/11 attack victims in New York City took the opportunity at the podium on Sunday to deliver a reminder to politicians 21 years later. At the annual memorial in Lower Manhattan, the man said despite being just age 4...
Biden Says MAGA Republicans 'Determined To Take This Country Backwards' — Trump Reacts With 'Patriotic' Kiss
President Joe Biden tore into supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump, on Thursday in a speech delivered in Philadelphia. What Happened: Biden’s speech, made in front of the Independence Hall, contained sharp words for “MAGA Forces,” reported CNN. “They live not in the light of truth but...
GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official
I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
Fox News
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are cratering, and yet they want everyone to believe that the opposite is true
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Democrats are looking to push their "lame attempts" at messaging their failures because they have zero compliments to point to for the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I decided on Friday night that it's time to simplify things for everyone. You're all...
If Trump endorsed GOP nominees lose in November, does the former president take a 2024 hit?
There’s no debating that former President Donald Trump remains the most popular, influential, and powerful politician in the Republican Party. Nearly two years after his 2020 election defeat, the former president continues to play a kingmaker’s role in GOP primaries as he moves towards launching another White House bid in 2024. And while a handful of his endorsed candidates suffered high profile defeats early this election cycle, the vast majority of candidates he’s backed in competitive Republican primaries won their nomination races.
VP Harris blames GOP ‘election deniers’ for making US democracy 'weaker' through 'threats from within'
Vice President Kamala Harris, in a new interview, ripped Republican "election deniers" ahead of November’s midterm elections for harming the United States’ reputation for upholding "democratic principles" and the "rule of law" on the world stage on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. During an interview...
An Anti-Vaccine Doctor Turned Capitol Insurrectionist Was Just Released Early from Prison
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In June, Dr. Simone Gold was sentenced to 60 days in prison for taking part in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, an event in which supporters of Donald Trump terrorized members of Congress, threatened to hang the vice president, and used American flag poles to assault police officers. But when Gold left prison Friday, she walked out two weeks early, and she was greeted with open arms by a member of Congress—Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). Gohmert, who believes the false claim that Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, then presented Gold with an American flag that had recently flown over the very building where she’d committed her crime.
Alyssa Farah Griffin says Trump resonated with working class Americans, pushes back on Sunny Hostin
"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said former president Donald Trump resonated with working class Americans during Thursday's episode and pushed back on fellow co-host Sunny Hostin, who suggested "white supremacy" and "fear of the changing color" of the country were the reason his supporters turned out. "He has a...
Fox News
