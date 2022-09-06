Read full article on original website
Memphis livestream massacre suspect Ezekiel Kelly freed after plea deal in prior shooting: indictment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – FIRST ON FOX: Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly, who police say shot seven people in an hours-long rampage Wednesday, killing four, had been charged with a shooting involving three victims in 2020, court documents show. He allegedly shot two people and almost hit a third.
Texas mom Christina Lee Powell's death ruled accidental as San Antonio Police close investigation
Texas police have closed an investigation into the death of a woman seen hurrying from her San Antonio home and whose body was discovered weeks later as authorities reveal she died from hyperthermia with alcohol-related complications, officials said Friday. Christina Lee Powell suffered an accidental death caused by hyperthermia with...
Texas murder suspects out on bond arrested for killing of Houston deputy, authorities say
Two men out on bond for separate murder cases have been arrested in connection with the killing of an off-duty Texas deputy who was slain while driving home after picking up dinner for his family, authorities said Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack, both 20, were booked in the...
Police in Colorado identify officer killed in the line of duty, suspect in custody
Police in Colorado have identified an officer killed in the line of duty early Sunday. Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, was killed while responding to a large family disturbance call. When officers arrived, they found a "chaotic scene with multiple people in the street," the Arvada Police Department said. The initial...
5 people found dead in Maryland home following reports of shooting
Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said in an email that five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line.
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
Kristin Smart trial: Witness says murder suspect Paul Flores called missing woman a 'b----'
Jurors overseeing the California trial for the two men accused in Kristin Smart’s disappearance and death heard from a woman who testified that accused killer Paul Flores once said he "put" or "buried" the missing college student under his skate ramp, according to reports from inside the courtroom. After...
Memphis livestream massacre caught on surveillance video as suspect Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – EXCLUSIVE: Ezekiel Kelly stood before a judge Friday morning after allegedly opening fire in a string of deadly shootings in and around Memphis, parts of which were captured on videos obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital. Appearing in a Shelby County courtroom wearing a dark blue-colored...
California beheading victim identified, suspected killer is her child's father who had restraining order
A Northern California mother of two who was beheaded with a sword last week has been identified and the father of one of her children has been accused of committing the brutal murder. The family of 27-year-old Karina Castro has confirmed that she was beheaded on the street outside her...
Woman arrested for killing young girl in 2020
A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday. County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices.
Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher murder suspect charged with another woman's armed abduction, rape: indictment
FIRST ON FOX: Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson, the 38-year-old ex-con accused of abducting and killing local teacher and mother of two Eliza Fletcher during her morning run on Sept. 2, has been indicted on rape, kidnapping and felony firearms charges in connection with a second sexual assault. It happened...
Washington man arrested in Pennsylvania with $1 million worth of cocaine: report
A Washington state man who flew cross-country was found by Pennsylvania authorities Thursday with 26 pounds of cocaine worth around $1 million, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police said a Jeep Cherokee driven by Victor Magana was stopped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township when the drugs were found, TribLive.com reported.
Chicago attempted kidnapper offered mother money for girl, 5, before trying to pull child away by her hair
Chicago police are looking for the man who was caught on video trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl – and offering her mother money for the child before trying to pull her away by the hair, authorities said. The girl and her mother were walking on the sidewalk of...
Arizona man waves down a patrol car to confess he fatally shot someone
A man has been arrested after waving down a Cochise County Sheriff’s vehicle and allegedly confessing to a fatal shooting Thursday, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens of McNeal is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It's unclear if Stevens has a lawyer yet who...
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
Cold cases cracked: How experts are solving hundreds of violent crime mysteries after decades of no answers
On the evening of Dec. 5, 1975, Lindy Sue Biechler's aunt and uncle returned home to find their 19-year-old niece with a knife sticking out of her neck and signs of a struggle in the blood-splattered entrance way of the house in Manor Township, Pennsylvania. Investigators combed through the grisly...
NYC robbery victim tackled into fruit stand, video shows
The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on video tackling a victim into a fruit stand during a robbery. The incident happened in broad daylight on Aug. 29 in the city’s Bronx borough. In a statement to Fox News Digital, the NYPD said a...
Texas jail vendor employee arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates
An outside vendor employee at the Tarrant County Jail in Texas has been arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates. Aaliyah Lyles faces drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, FOX 4 News Dallas reports. The suspect was arrested last month after an...
'Jihad against Americans' suspect in string of Seattle-area, New Jersey murders sentenced to another 93 years
A man accused of going on a killing spree as part of a "jihad against Americans" was sentenced on Friday to nearly a century behind bars in connection to three murders in Washington state in 2014. Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, had already been serving life in prison without the possibility...
North Carolina detectives seize $2.6M in fentanyl in county's largest bust, authorities say
Detectives in Forsyth County, North Carolina, have seized over $2.6 million of fentanyl – enough of the deadly drug to kill 5 million people – in the largest bust in the county’s history, authorities said last week. The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation that began...
