ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Indigenous#The Associated Press
Fox News

5 people found dead in Maryland home following reports of shooting

Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said in an email that five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line.
ELK MILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

Woman arrested for killing young girl in 2020

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday. County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Fox News

Fox News

787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy