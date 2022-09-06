ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Whitmer directs Inflation Reduction Act provisions to Michiganders

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive harnessing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce prescription drug prices for Michiganders.

Senior citizens on Medicare will pay a maximum of $2,000 a year regardless of the number of prescriptions they are on, the governor explains. Insulin will also be capped at $35 per month.

“The Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of prescription drugs, health care, and energy, and I am taking action today to ensure that families have the information and resources they need to fully harness its benefits,” says Governor Whitmer. “These provisions to lower costs and put money in people’s pockets are a great step forward and we will work hard to make sure Michiganders can see and feel the benefits of the IRA. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do, and it is time they got some relief.”

We’re told more than 300,000 state residents will save about $800 annually on premium costs, in addition to $500 in savings on energy expenses.

Middle-class citizens will also receive thousands in tax credits when purchasing Michigan-made electric vehicles, the state adds.

READ MORE: Reducing the cost of prescription drugs beyond the Inflation Reduction Act

chaos442
4d ago

buying your votes with taxpayer money. wise up people. she is spending money we don't have and disguising it as money saved or allocated. nothing is free. this all needs to be back. higher taxes, inflation, etc. you're being swindled and lied too yet again

Cloud White
4d ago

tell me what senior or what person can afford a electric vehicle? this witch is ignorant! how about all the IRS agents coming to a door near you? Better yet another 4 million illegal immigrants and how many more will we get? how many abortions will we be paying for cause they won't be free. She wants to keep certain race down. Anyone that believes abortion up to 9 months is a murder . all this money will yes be used for it all!

Enough BS
4d ago

this isn't free money people! what about everyone else who isn't on Medicare? there is no middle class anymore! We are all struggling!

