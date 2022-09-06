ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
Mom's Equal Pay Day highlights women in workforce

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — September 8 is recognized as Mom's Equal Pay Day. It's an important day that aims to shine a light on how moms and dads aren't paid the same. It also marks how long into the year moms have to work in order to earn what dads made during the previous year.
NECAC to offer poverty simulation for high school students

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — For some students, life after high school hits them hard. Some take off for college in a new place and some head straight into the workforce and begin to take on the reality of financial responsibilities. "This is a real wake-up call for high school...
