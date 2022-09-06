ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Abortion rights proposal will be in Michigan fall ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Republican Party opens new office in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Saturday, the Michigan Republican Party opened an office in Genesee County. The office is located in the 2400 block of Linden Road in Flint Township. New links: Special presentation held for fallen Vietnam War soldiers. At the office, people can pick up signs for candidates...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
From Michigan with Love: September 2022

FLINT-- Franklin Dohanyos is back with the latest edition of From Michigan with Love. This month's featured businesses are:. Sonshine Inspirations was started by Sherry Molloy in Clarkston earlier this year. She has a keen eye for photography and believes photos hold and create special memories. Sherry started making canvass...
MICHIGAN STATE
2 Michigan men arrested on multiple drug related charges

HURON COUNTY, Mich. — Huron County Task Drug Force arrested a Sebewaing man and a Unionville man on multiple drug related charges Thursday. On September 8, Huron County Drug Task Force's ongoing investigation had two residential search warrants served, leading to the arrests of two men. Randal D. Nitz,...
HURON COUNTY, MI

