nbc25news.com
With abortion rights on November's ballot, the fight to win over voters begins
LANSING, Mich. — No longer just in the hands of politicians, come November Michigan voters will have the opportunity to weigh in directly on whether or not the state should permanently legalize abortion. On Friday morning, the Michigan State Board of Canvassers formally approved the Reproductive Freedom for All...
nbc25news.com
Abortion rights proposal will be in Michigan fall ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right...
nbc25news.com
Michigan Republican Party opens new office in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Saturday, the Michigan Republican Party opened an office in Genesee County. The office is located in the 2400 block of Linden Road in Flint Township. New links: Special presentation held for fallen Vietnam War soldiers. At the office, people can pick up signs for candidates...
nbc25news.com
Love heights? MDOT is hiring for positions at the Mackinac Bridge
MACKINAW CITY, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring, but you better not be afraid of heights. MODT Is hiring for a transportation maintenance worker and a bridge worker. The pay for the jobs ranges from $18.47 per hour to $25.96 per hour.
nbc25news.com
From Michigan with Love: September 2022
FLINT-- Franklin Dohanyos is back with the latest edition of From Michigan with Love. This month's featured businesses are:. Sonshine Inspirations was started by Sherry Molloy in Clarkston earlier this year. She has a keen eye for photography and believes photos hold and create special memories. Sherry started making canvass...
nbc25news.com
2 Michigan men arrested on multiple drug related charges
HURON COUNTY, Mich. — Huron County Task Drug Force arrested a Sebewaing man and a Unionville man on multiple drug related charges Thursday. On September 8, Huron County Drug Task Force's ongoing investigation had two residential search warrants served, leading to the arrests of two men. Randal D. Nitz,...
