‘Cheating scandal’: Teachers at Florida school busted for rigging exams, pocketing cash bonuses
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced news of a "cheating scandal" Friday that had likely cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and put the success of roughly a thousand students in Pasco County in doubt.
Hillsborough school district might consider 4-day school week to address teacher shortage
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Public Schools might consider creative ideas to try and lure teachers to the district, including moving to a four-day school week, Superintendent Addison Davis said this week. The superintendent hoped to raise teachers' salaries through a millage property tax increase that was on the August...
FDLE to reveal findings of investigation into fraudulent testing scam at Pasco County high school
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is planning on announcing the results of a yearlong investigation into a fraudulent testing scam at a local high school. During a news conference Friday afternoon, FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell will discuss the findings surrounding...
Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis beach
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Ben T. Davis because of high bacteria levels found. Health leaders announced the advisory Thursday and said it should be considered "a potential risk to the bathing public..." Swimming is not recommended at this time.
Hillsborough's teachers union weighs declaring impasse with school district over pay raises
TAMPA, Fla. — It appears talks between Hillsborough County Public Schools and its teachers union have reached a stalemate again, prompting discussion among some about declaring an impasse. Two weeks ago, Hillsborough County voters narrowly rejected a referendum that would’ve increased taxes to give teachers raises. With the...
FDLE arrests 3 former Hudson High School teachers allegedly involved in fraudulent testing scam
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested three former Hudson High School teachers and charged them with an organized scheme to defraud. This was the result of a yearlong investigation into a fraudulent testing scam involving certification exams for Agriculture Education Services and Technology, or AEST.
Polk County short hundreds of construction workers as development booms
In Lakeland - one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation - real estate experts say there is a need for more construction workers.
USF professor, student file lawsuit against Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A University of South Florida associate professor and student say they are fighting against government censorship in Florida. Associate professor Adriana Novoa, Sam Rechek, and USF student group 'First Amendment Forum' are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in Tallahassee on Tuesday. The lawsuit argues Florida's Individual Freedom Act, dubbed the 'Stop WOKE Act' by its proponents, is unconstitutional and violates state law as well.
Disney World Cast Member among 160 individuals arrested in human trafficking sting
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of other law enforcement agencies, has arrested 160 people during a seven-day operation aimed at cracking down on sex trafficking in the area. According to WFLA, the operation, called “Fall Haul 2” resulted in the arrests of several school teachers,...
Legal hemp products are being packaged like candy. Why this could be dangerous.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As many of you know, only medicinal marijuana is legal in Florida. So you have to have a medical card to get it. But there's a type of hemp being sold legally in hundreds of convenience stores across the Tampa Bay area, and it could be dangerous.
DeSantis endorsed by Florida Farm Bureau Federation FarmPac during campaign event
DOVER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was formally endorsed Wednesday by the Florida Farm Bureau Federation FarmPAC during a campaign stop in Dover. DeSantis made a stop at the Florida Strawberry Growers Association for the endorsement announcement. "We need elected officials that understand the agricultural industry and allow us...
Local educator opens free K-12 private school in East Tampa
A long time Tampa Bay educator has opened a free K-12 private school in East Tampa to provide an opportunity outside of public school for families.
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 15-year-old girl
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was cancelled for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bowling Green, Florida.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Tampa neighbors concerned over litter, road hazards caused by construction project
TAMPA, Fla. — “No water, no notices, brown water,” one Seminole Heights neighbor said. That’s just a fraction what neighbors in Seminole Heights say they’re dealing with as a result of city construction happening in their area. “Employees leaving garbage throughout the neighborhood, we understand...
16-Year-Old Shoots Two 12-Year-Old Children Waiting For School Bus In Florida
A 16-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after shooting two 12-year-old children waiting for their school bus on Thursday. According to investigators, two juveniles were waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, when a subject approached them and demanded their possessions. During the confrontation,
