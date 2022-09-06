ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis beach

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Ben T. Davis because of high bacteria levels found. Health leaders announced the advisory Thursday and said it should be considered "a potential risk to the bathing public..." Swimming is not recommended at this time.
USF professor, student file lawsuit against Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A University of South Florida associate professor and student say they are fighting against government censorship in Florida. Associate professor Adriana Novoa, Sam Rechek, and USF student group 'First Amendment Forum' are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in Tallahassee on Tuesday. The lawsuit argues Florida's Individual Freedom Act, dubbed the 'Stop WOKE Act' by its proponents, is unconstitutional and violates state law as well.
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
