Alaska State

WJAC TV

Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of striking nurses prepared to return to work as their union announced a tentative contract agreement Friday with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms...
HARRISBURG, PA

