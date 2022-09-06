Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of striking nurses prepared to return to work as their union announced a tentative contract agreement Friday with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms...
WJAC TV
'Paper or Plastic?' Soon No More: Shoppers react to Wegmans phasing out plastic bags
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, all Wegmans stores across Pennsylvania will get rid of plastic bags. This comes as Giant Eagle recently announced a similar plan in some of it stores around Erie and in Ohio. 6 News spoke with Wegmans and consumers about this.
WJAC TV
2022 Scholar Athlete: Chestnut Ridge's Nick Presnell & Forest Hills' Colten Danel
Week three's 2022 Scholar Athlete nominees include Chestnut Ridge's Nick Presnell and Forest Hills' Colten Danel. They’ll have a chance to win $5,000 in tuition towards their chosen school provided by Memorial Highway Chevrolet.
Comments / 0