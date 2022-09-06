ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

DeSantis speaks at Heritage Foundation forum in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to members of The Heritage Foundation in Orlando on Friday afternoon. He provided keynote remarks at their event, and mentioned many of his usual talking points. DeSantis mentioned teachers unions, masking students, parents rights and transgender students, along with military...
ORLANDO, FL
Karla Hernandez holds rally in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Karla Hernandez, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, is holding a rally in Boca Raton. Hernandez will join students from Florida Atlantic University for a "Give a HOOT About Gun Violence" rally. It's in conjunction with FAU's Students Demand Action chapter. The...
BOCA RATON, FL
Toddler suffered severed spine, Florida man charged with murder

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Central Florida is accused of killing a toddler in his care, severing her spine, and waiting 30 minutes before taking her to the hospital. The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Travis Ray Thompson on a charge of first-degree murder while...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Two people from Miami-Dade win $1 million from scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people from Miami-Dade County each won $1 million from the a Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announced Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens each won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. The two claimed their prize at the Lottery's Miami District Office and chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $820,000.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

