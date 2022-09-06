ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe schools lock down after student social media threat

By David Rees
 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe middle school and high school were placed on lockdown Tuesday after a student posted a threat on social media.

The threat posted to social media by a 15-year-old Chillicothe City Schools student referenced “shooting up the school,” the Chillicothe Police Department shared on Facebook . Police began investigating and the student was arrested for inducing panic.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said the district’s middle school and high school were placed on a modified lockdown. Police did not find any weapons owned by the student and they were taken into custody on school grounds with no issues.

