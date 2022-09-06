Chillicothe schools lock down after student social media threat

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe middle school and high school were placed on lockdown Tuesday after a student posted a threat on social media.

The threat posted to social media by a 15-year-old Chillicothe City Schools student referenced “shooting up the school,” the Chillicothe Police Department shared on Facebook . Police began investigating and the student was arrested for inducing panic.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said the district’s middle school and high school were placed on a modified lockdown. Police did not find any weapons owned by the student and they were taken into custody on school grounds with no issues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.