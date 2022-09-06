Read full article on original website
Looking back at the weather for Summer '22
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day 2022 was a beautiful one; it was sunny and hot, with a high of 87 degrees in the Scranton area and a high of 90 in central Pennsylvania. That unofficial start to summer was just a sign of what was to come for the rest of the season.
Gala benefits Osterhout Library in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre's Osterhout Free Library hosted its major fundraiser gala Friday night. The Westmoreland Club hosted the gala which was themed 'Osterhout in Wonderland' to celebrate 40 years of the children's wing. Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington served as emcee for the event. To learn more about the...
Luzerne County Fair preps for 60th year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wet start on Tuesday for the return of the Luzerne County Fair after Mother Nature gave us the most rain we've seen in weeks. "It rained like crazy, so my big thing is the Luzerne County Fair is an agriculture fair, and we helped out the agriculture over the last couple of days. We needed the rain, and it came," said Brenda Pugh, chair of the Luzerne County Fair. "The grounds are drying up nice, so we will be ready."
Schuylkill Technology Center groundbreaking food truck building
MAR LIN, Pa. — While this may be an empty lot now, the Schuylkill Technology Center plans to fill the space on its South campus in Mar Lin with a food truck building. It will provide shelter for the school's commercial food truck, called The Kitchen Table. It's also close to where the school's culinary students do their work.
Finding fall at the farm stand
LA PLUME, Pa. — If you're ready for fall, then farmers are ready for you. For Susanne Green, the change of seasons is less dependent on the calendar than on Mother Nature. "Because of the little drought over the summer, some things have been ready a little earlier." She's...
Striking workers reach agreement with health care companies
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One week after nursing home workers across the state went on strike, a tentative agreement has been reached for some employees. That agreement affects workers at facilities owned by Priority Healthcare and Comprehensive Healthcare. Workers started striking last Friday, demanding better work conditions and better...
Castle Doctrine at center of Monroe County homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is on trial for a deadly shooting in the Poconos, but he argues he had every right to do it. Randy Halterman of Stroud Township had nothing to say when he walked through the Monroe County Courthouse for the first day of his trial on a charge of criminal homicide.
Police: Homeless man stabbed street sweeper
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
No more plastic bags at Wegmans
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You soon won't be able to get single-use plastic bags when you shop at Wegmans stores. Beginning Thursday, September 22, the grocery chain will remove single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania. Paper grocery bags will be available for a 5-cent charge per...
Fundraiser held for Nescopeck fire victims
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — Community members filled the Beach Haven Carnival Grounds in Salem Township to give back to a cause that hits close to home. Through local vendors, food, and raffles, residents created this event as a fundraiser for the Nescopeck fire victims. Last month the fatal fire took 10 lives.
New athletic complex is more than just sports at Wilkes-Barre Area
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A project three years in the making is finally ready to go as the Wilkes Barre Area School District's new athletic complex is finally open to the public. "Well, this has been a long time coming. We've been a work in progress since our jointure in 2019, and this is a culmination of so much," said Mike Namey, Wilkes-Barre Area Athletic Director.
Former President Trump endorses Mastriano
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mastriano thanked former President Trump for his leadership and shared what he'd like to do if elected Pennsylvania's next governor. "We're going to be the state where people want to come and raise their family and to succeed in business. On day one, we're out of the regional greenhouse gas initiative. We're going to drill and dig like no tomorrow," said Mastriano.
Wilkes-Barre officer shot in the leg overnight
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man is locked up after a police officer was shot in Wilkes-Barre Sunday night. Police say Jayquan Jordan, 30, of New York City, pulled a gun on the security guard of the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. He tried to flee and hit several cars in the lot.
Former President Trump holds rally in Wilkes-Barre Township
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Decked out in red, white, and blue with flags in hand, thousands of people lined up early Saturday morning outside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township ahead of former President Trump's 'Save America' rally. "The Trump rally, baby, we have to come out and...
Former President Trump speaks at Mohegan Sun
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Chants of American support filled the inside of Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township as former President Trump took to the podium for his 'Save America Rally'. "Making America great again is great for our country," said former President Trump. The former president continued to...
