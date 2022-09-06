ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD: Man faces additional murder charge for shooting pregnant woman

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLwUy_0hkPofAq00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has brought additional charges against a man accused of a fatal September 2 shooting after learning that the victim was pregnant.

Man, 25, arrested after deadly overnight shooting in North Charleston

According to NCPD, Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self (25) was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he allegedly shot and killed Teresa Jenkins-Self at a home on Fairwind Drive.

Investigators later learned, through an autopsy and medical records that Jenkins-Self was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

NCPD is charging Self with an additional count of murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Video: Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursuit of stolen Toyota sedan in North Charleston

A Charleston County sheriff's deputy pursued a stolen Toyota sedan early Sept. 7 in North Charleston. Dash camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 9 shows four masked suspects running after the vehicle crashes into a fence in the Waylyn neighborhood. During the foot chase, a deputy discharged his gun, but no one was hit, authorities say. Three men were arrested.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Ncpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

Charleston man sentenced to 10 years in prison for hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Wednesday announced the sentencing of a man who pled guilty to a 2019 hit-and-run that left the victim paralyzed. Onerea Jones will serve the maximum 10-year prison sentence for the March 8, 2019 incident. Jones was driving north on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
counton2.com

Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
LADSON, SC
manninglive.com

Police ask for information in shooting case

If anyone has information regarding the recent shooting at Manning Garden Apartments, please call the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859 or the Manning Police Department anonymous Tip Line at 803-433-8025. Thank you for helping keep our city safe!
MANNING, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy