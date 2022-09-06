NCPD: Man faces additional murder charge for shooting pregnant woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has brought additional charges against a man accused of a fatal September 2 shooting after learning that the victim was pregnant.

According to NCPD, Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self (25) was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he allegedly shot and killed Teresa Jenkins-Self at a home on Fairwind Drive.

Investigators later learned, through an autopsy and medical records that Jenkins-Self was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

NCPD is charging Self with an additional count of murder.

