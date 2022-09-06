ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Calhoun Journal

Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Sheriff Pettway defends SWAT response during standoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway defended his office's decision to limit their SWAT team's response during a Pleasant Grovestandoff. He claims a lack of a proper warrant and bad intelligence on the scene tied their hands. Pleasant Grove police say all the legal protocols were followed. Hear some of the dispatch audio for yourself in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WTVC

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL
wbrc.com

Jasper man accused of killing his stepfather during an argument

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Jasper man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather during an argument on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call through Walker 911, and patrol deputies were dispatched to a house on Fall City Road in the Manchester community.
JASPER, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man shot to death next to Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Birmingham man was found shot to death next to a Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. The Homewood Police Department said officers responded to the bank on West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. and arrived to find the victim on the ground next to a freestanding ATM.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Woman shot inside home in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a...
WAFF

Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

