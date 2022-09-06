Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case. While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in...
Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County sheriff explains SWAT decisions during Pleasant Grove standoff
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Tuesday to discuss assisting the Pleasant Grove Police Department last week during a standoff with a burglary suspect. Watch the full presser in the video above and hear what Sheriff Mark Pettway said about the decisions made during the Sept. 7 standoff.
wbrc.com
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State objects to youthful offender status for woman charged in connection with infant death
Madison Jade McCalpin, who was 17 at the time of the infant's death, was scheduled to receive a youthful offender hearing on Monday, September 12 at the Franklin County Courthouse.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wvtm13.com
Sheriff Pettway defends SWAT response during standoff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway defended his office's decision to limit their SWAT team's response during a Pleasant Grovestandoff. He claims a lack of a proper warrant and bad intelligence on the scene tied their hands. Pleasant Grove police say all the legal protocols were followed. Hear some of the dispatch audio for yourself in the video above.
WTVC
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Jasper man accused of killing his stepfather during an argument
WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Jasper man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather during an argument on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call through Walker 911, and patrol deputies were dispatched to a house on Fall City Road in the Manchester community.
weisradio.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in Alabama
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man shot to death next to Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Birmingham man was found shot to death next to a Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. The Homewood Police Department said officers responded to the bank on West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. and arrived to find the victim on the ground next to a freestanding ATM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim’s brother arrested in connection with Albertville shooting
Police investigators said the two brothers were arguing when one shot the other in the torso.
Tuscaloosa Police investigating rash of car break-in cases and guns stolen
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are issuing a warning to the public about locking their car doors and securing weapons. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says investigators are seeing a rise in car break-in cases. “Car break-ins are very serious, and it happens many times because people leave their cars unlocked. In the past month we’ve […]
wbrc.com
Some homeowners raise concerns over temporary Tuscaloosa Co. Jail
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A temporary jail project isn’t sitting well with a few homeowners near the current Tuscaloosa County Jail. The county is making plans to tear down a part of the old jail. Jerry Carter and Rev. Antonio Thomas say it came down to a matter of...
wbrc.com
Woman shot inside home in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:40 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE in Center Point. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 36 year old woman suffering from a...
wbrc.com
ALEA clocks driver at 131 mph during joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa PD
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a driver was going 131 miles per hour in Tuscaloosa County when they tried to stop him during a joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa Police. Troopers said they pursued the driver on n I359 southbound, where the speed limit is 65 mph....
WAFF
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
Comments / 0