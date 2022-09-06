Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 EB closed at I-680 due to semi crash
According to Omaha Police, I-80 eastbound is closed at I-680 due to a semi crash and will be closed for several hours.
Part of 98th Street in Lincoln to close Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A part of 98th Street between Leighton Avenue and Holdrege Street will be closed Monday for water main and storm sewer construction. The area will be open to local access only, city officials say. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities expect the project to be completed on...
Worker accidentally sparked grass fire in north Lincoln, battalion chief says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One worker unintentionally set a field ablaze while working in north Lincoln, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a grass fire midday Friday near 48th and Superior Streets. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said units could see smoke from a couple of miles...
Three people sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle
ASHLAND, Neb. -- A crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle sent three people to the hospital. WOWT is reporting that a pickup truck and a car crashed head-on at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Ashland. A motorcycle with two people on board was unable to avoid that collision...
Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
Traffic changes begin Friday at the east interchange of the South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers passing through the east end of the South Beltway construction zone will see some changes starting Friday. NDOT says traffic will be moved into a new configuration. “[Highway 2] traffic will be head-to-head using the existing highway and a...
Man rescued from Deadman’s Run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders rescued a man who was found at the bottom of a ravine in Deadman’s Run Friday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 70th and P Streets just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. According to firefighters, crews found a person...
LFR Rescues Bicyclist From Deadman’s Run
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to 70th and P Street around 5:30 Friday morning after a bicyclist ended up at the bottom of Deadman’s Run. “Our crews got there and found the person down int he ravine, approximately 20 feet down with a bicycle nearby,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. The man was found at the edge of the water.
Officer in marked car was ‘tired’ when he crashed into truck, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer in a marked cruiser was looking for a place to rest when he collided with a truck early Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 3 a.m., the officer crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra near Northwest 48th and Benton Streets.
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer in a marked Lincoln Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday. LPD said around 3 a.m. a marked LPD cruiser traveling southbound on NW 48th Street, between W Benton and W Seward, crossed the center line and side swiped a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup.
Waverly school bus full of kids slams into truck that authorities say stopped in road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly School District bus full of students slammed into a pickup truck on Tuesday. This happened on 250th Street, south of Highway 34, a little after 3:30 p.m. Authorities say 53-year-old Douglas Gable was driving southbound when...
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
Planning for the worst: Lincoln hospital trains for disaster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A chemical plant explosion sends a shock wave through a quiet Nebraska town. In its wake, it leaves 23 burned and bloodied victims needing urgent care in Lincoln. On Thursday, that was just a mock scenario, but the staff members at CHI Health St. Elizabeth know the worst is always possible.
Window smashed at northeast Lincoln elementary school; investigators looking for suspects
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A window was smashed at a northeast Lincoln elementary school this week and investigators are looking for the suspects. According to the Lincoln Police Department, sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday someone used an unknown object to break a window at Campbell Elementary School, near 21st and Superior Streets.
Car hurls onto its side after colliding with minivan near Lincoln school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A minivan and car collided Tuesday morning in Lincoln, hurling the car onto its side. This happened near 56th and A Streets, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nine units were called to the scene near Pius X Catholic High School. So far, it’s not clear what...
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
Lincoln man arrested on multiple warrants after being found passed out in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested in Milford on Wednesday after giving deputies a fake name when he was found passed out in his vehicle, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. While deputies were checking on an unconscious man in his vehicle, they found a...
Second victim name released in Lincoln homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. -- In a press conference on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Jason Stilley announced the name of the unknown victim in the string of Lincoln homicides last week. Stilley said the unknown body was that of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Stilley also gave a timeline of events for the two homicides...
