Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Part of 98th Street in Lincoln to close Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A part of 98th Street between Leighton Avenue and Holdrege Street will be closed Monday for water main and storm sewer construction. The area will be open to local access only, city officials say. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities expect the project to be completed on...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three people sent to hospital after crash involving motorcycle

ASHLAND, Neb. -- A crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle sent three people to the hospital. WOWT is reporting that a pickup truck and a car crashed head-on at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Ashland. A motorcycle with two people on board was unable to avoid that collision...
ASHLAND, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
kfornow.com

Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Traffic changes begin Friday at the east interchange of the South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers passing through the east end of the South Beltway construction zone will see some changes starting Friday. NDOT says traffic will be moved into a new configuration. “[Highway 2] traffic will be head-to-head using the existing highway and a...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man rescued from Deadman’s Run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders rescued a man who was found at the bottom of a ravine in Deadman’s Run Friday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 70th and P Streets just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. According to firefighters, crews found a person...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LFR Rescues Bicyclist From Deadman’s Run

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to 70th and P Street around 5:30 Friday morning after a bicyclist ended up at the bottom of Deadman’s Run. “Our crews got there and found the person down int he ravine, approximately 20 feet down with a bicycle nearby,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. The man was found at the edge of the water.
LINCOLN, NE
#Pine#Lincoln Fire Rescue
1011now.com

Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer in a marked Lincoln Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday. LPD said around 3 a.m. a marked LPD cruiser traveling southbound on NW 48th Street, between W Benton and W Seward, crossed the center line and side swiped a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfornow.com

Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified

Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Planning for the worst: Lincoln hospital trains for disaster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A chemical plant explosion sends a shock wave through a quiet Nebraska town. In its wake, it leaves 23 burned and bloodied victims needing urgent care in Lincoln. On Thursday, that was just a mock scenario, but the staff members at CHI Health St. Elizabeth know the worst is always possible.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
News Channel Nebraska

Second victim name released in Lincoln homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. -- In a press conference on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Jason Stilley announced the name of the unknown victim in the string of Lincoln homicides last week. Stilley said the unknown body was that of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Stilley also gave a timeline of events for the two homicides...
LINCOLN, NE

