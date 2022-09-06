Read full article on original website
WVDOH hosting Public Informational Workshop for Corridor H
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project on Monday. The workshop will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis.
First at 4 Forum: Miss West Virginia USA Krystian Leonard
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Miss West Virginia USA Krystian Leonard joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about her nonprofit foundation, Shining Scars, what it’s like competing in Miss USA, and how she gets ready for the Miss USA pageant. You can watch the full interview above and...
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling for a Special Session of the State Legislature Monday, Sept. 12. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Legislature is being called to consider two items: a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development and a supplemental appropriations bill that would transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 9, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have brought rain chances to West Virginia, but today, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to WV throughout the day. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, within range for early-September. Tonight, skies start out clear, and then after midnight, upper-level clouds will lift in from the south, leading to partly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow, the day starts out mostly cloudy but dry, perfect for getting most outdoor activities done. Then after 6 PM, scattered showers start lifting into NCWV, ahead of a low-pressure system from the south, bringing light rain into our region. These showers continue into the late-evening hours, although not much rain is expected, a few-tenths of an inch at worst. Besides that, winds will be light, and some areas will see highs in the upper-70s. Throughout Sunday and Monday, the area of low-pressure merges with a cold front and upper-level pattern out west and lingers across the Central US. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around for both days, leading to a slick commute at times. By the time the rain leaves on Tuesday, we could see between 1″ to 2″ of rain in some areas, although rainfall totals are uncertain this far out. After Monday, a high-pressure system brings quiet conditions for much of the week. In short, today and tomorrow morning will be warm and nice, and early next week will bring rain showers and thunderstorms.
All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation in accordance with a presidential proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately. The proclamation continues through sunset on the day of burial, in honor and remembrance of...
