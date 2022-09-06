Hillary Clinton Warns Supreme Court Is Pushing Back ‘Women’s Rights’ With Roe V Wade Reversal

Image Credit: Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Hillary Clinton, 74, opened up about the “struggles” many women across the United States are facing amid the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, which had previously legalized abortion throughout the country. The former Democratic presidential nominee spoke with HollywoodLife during a virtual press conference on September 6 as she promoted her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series, Gutsy, co-starring her daughter Chelsea Clinton, 42.

Hillary Clinton shared her thoughts after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade (Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock)

Speaking about the importance of sharing stories from “gutsy” woman across the globe, Hillary said, “I think it’s really important [to share these stories] because we are at a turning point in so many ways, in not just our country, but in many places in the world where we are having to struggle about what it means to be a woman, what it means to be gutsy, what it means to make tough decisions.”

“And certainly with the Supreme Court’s action in our country reversing Roe v. Wade, there is such a need for women to have their voices heard, to have their experiences respected, and we want to help amplify that in every way possible because it’s very clear that there is something of an effort to push back women’s rights,” she explained. “It doesn’t have to be as extreme as we see with the Taliban in Afghanistan. It can be with our Supreme Court and the politicians and others who support that decision.”

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton empower women in their new documentary series, ‘Gutsy’ (Apple TV+)

“So we want to keep pushing back at those who are trying to roll rights back undermine freedoms, say that women have to be a certain way, make a certain decision, live a certain kind of life. You know, we just reject that and the stories that we’re telling, I hope can give heart to a lot of women, and men, who will see themselves, will hear something that helps them be a little gutsier in the face of whatever challenges they face,” the former US secretary of state added.

The mother-daughter duo embarked on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women (Apple TV+)

Based on Hillary and Chelsea’s acclaimed New York Times bestselling book, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” the docuseries features the mother-daughter duo as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy. The series shows Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

All eight episodes of Gutsy will premiere globally on September 9, exclusively on Apple TV+.