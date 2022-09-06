ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Walden Galleria to hold lockdown drill

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCks1_0hkPnimo00

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria will host its third security lockdown drill of the year.

The drill will be at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The drill is a precautionary measure conducted by the Walden Galleria Security and Cheektowaga Police to equip mall employees with proper training in case of an emergency.

A public announcement will be made prior to the drill and will last approximately 15 minutes.

Mall shoppers are to go about their shopping normally.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Two dead, one injured in Yorkshire collision

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash Friday evening in Cattaraugus County. New York State Police said that 30-year-old Jarrett D. Kile of Arcade and 33-year-old Willie J. Boyles of Delevan were killed after their vehicle collided with a utility pole on State Route […]
YORKSHIRE, NY
2 On Your Side

Pulaski Day parade marches through downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 84th annual Pulaski Day parade marched down Delaware Avenue on Saturday morning in downtown Buffalo. It all started at 11 a.m. The parade started at Edward Street and ended on Niagara Street, where the festival continued until 9 p.m. The Pulaski Day events brought bands,...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Grand Island Fire, Tonawanda Police respond to boat crash

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat crashed into rocks near Grass Island, near Buckhorn Island State Park, just after 12:30 a.m., according to the City of Tonawanda Police Department. The department reportedly received a call for assistance from Grand Island Fire regarding the incident. The COT police boat was deployed, but called off at […]
TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
Crime & Safety
2 On Your Side

Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators. Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement. He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Cheektowaga Police
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spent 20 years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision for assaulting his girlfriend’s infant daughter, resulting in her death. On September 15, 2020, 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas repeatedly assaulted the 17-month-old at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. She was taken to Oishei […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo man found guilty of manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter in a shooting from last year. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Michael Rattle shot and killed Daniel Wolfe, 63, inside an apartment on Geary Street in Buffalo. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on January 10.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy