Universal Orlando Resort invites U.S. and Canada residents to enjoy four days of theme park thrills for the price of a two-day ticket with the return of its popular “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer. Guests can take advantage of this incredible offer for travel through March 2, 2023 – giving them the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of exciting experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, plus – depending on their dates of visit – access to seasonal festivities that are included in admission, such as the destination-wide Holidays celebration taking place this winter or the Mardi Gras event taking place next spring.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO