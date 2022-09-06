Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thrillgeek.com
“Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” Ticket Offer Back at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort invites U.S. and Canada residents to enjoy four days of theme park thrills for the price of a two-day ticket with the return of its popular “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer. Guests can take advantage of this incredible offer for travel through March 2, 2023 – giving them the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of exciting experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, plus – depending on their dates of visit – access to seasonal festivities that are included in admission, such as the destination-wide Holidays celebration taking place this winter or the Mardi Gras event taking place next spring.
freelinemediaorlando.com
ICE! is Returning to Gaylord Palms Resort
ORLANDO – For those Central Floridians who love a blast of cold during the holidays, there’s some good news: ICE! is coming back to Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. As part of the Kissimmee resort’s Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration, this year the resort will create another...
The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022
Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. READ: Recall alert:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Wildly popular entertainer in The Villages hopes to recreate Katie Belle’s atmosphere
It won’t be Katie Belle’s, but Andy Matchett is hoping it will be “Wild.”. Matchett — better known with his oldies band as Johnny Wild – hopes to recreate the atmosphere of the late, beloved Katie Belle’s club in a new venue. It starts Nov. 6, with monthly shows at the Wildwood Community Center. The first show will feature a “patriotic” music theme.
click orlando
Wakeboarders to make waves in Orlando competition
ORLANDO, Fla. – Red Bull Double or Nothing is bringing the best wakeboarders in the world to Orlando this month. The MasterCraft XStar trick competition will be held in downtown Orlando at Lake Ivanhoe from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. The event is free and open to spectators at Gaston Edwards Park.
Disney+ subscribers can save on select Disney resort stays this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney+ subscribers can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels this holiday season. Walt Disney World officials announced the savings can be applied most nights between Dec. 11 and 25. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. As an added benefit...
playgroundmagazine.com
The Best Chocolate Shops in Orlando
Calling all chocolate lovers … Here’s a list of our favorite chocolate places to Go PLAY with your family in Orlando. Take the factory adventure tour through the history of chocolate, try a chocolate drink (how it was originally enjoyed) then make your very own chocolate bar. A must-do for all Orlandoans!
IN THIS ARTICLE
sltablet.com
Clermont Gears Up For Sips And Salsa Festival (Sept 17)
CLERMONT – It’s not too late to sign up for the salsa recipe contest or the Chihuahua race at Clermont’s wildly popular Sips & Salsa Festival set for Saturday, September 17. Make plans now to attend the fourth annual event when “all things salsa” takes over Waterfront...
click orlando
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
Both locations are projected to open in Early 2023
Movies and TV Shows filmed in and around Lakeland
Swan City has been the backdrop for some pretty famous movies and tv we rounded up a few of our favorites to give you all the behind-the-scenes scoop on just how famous our town is. 🎬 Director Tim Burton brought the world of Edward Scissorhands to Lakeland. The 1990 film...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Kissimmee Brick-and-Mortar Chicken Joint Expands to Food Truck in Orlando
The owners are set to open their food truck in mid-October.
Elite Daily
Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Haunted Houses, Ranked
Here’s which ones are actually worth the wait. Halloween Horror Nights has made an epic return to Universal Orlando. For its 31st year, HHN is ringing in Oct. 31 with traditional Halloween characters like jack-o’-lanterns and witches. Along with creepy creatures roaming the park, fans can expect Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022 haunted houses to be full of frightfully fun scares as well.
click orlando
I-RIDE trolley pass prices to double in October
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Pass prices for the I-RIDE Trolley are set to increase come October. The transportation system, known for getting tourists and residents alike around I-Drive, will see its unlimited ticket pass prices double on Oct. 1. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights...
handluggageonly.co.uk
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
sltablet.com
What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix
On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
SpaceX aims for Falcon 9 rocket launch this weekend
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — People at Florida’s Space Coast may see a rocket launch this weekend. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday night. The rocket launch is set for 7:41 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket is set to carry...
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
Comments / 0