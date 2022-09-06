ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

“Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” Ticket Offer Back at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort invites U.S. and Canada residents to enjoy four days of theme park thrills for the price of a two-day ticket with the return of its popular “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer. Guests can take advantage of this incredible offer for travel through March 2, 2023 – giving them the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of exciting experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, plus – depending on their dates of visit – access to seasonal festivities that are included in admission, such as the destination-wide Holidays celebration taking place this winter or the Mardi Gras event taking place next spring.
ORLANDO, FL
ICE! is Returning to Gaylord Palms Resort

ORLANDO – For those Central Floridians who love a blast of cold during the holidays, there’s some good news: ICE! is coming back to Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. As part of the Kissimmee resort’s Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration, this year the resort will create another...
ORLANDO, FL
The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022

Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Wildly popular entertainer in The Villages hopes to recreate Katie Belle’s atmosphere

It won’t be Katie Belle’s, but Andy Matchett is hoping it will be “Wild.”. Matchett — better known with his oldies band as Johnny Wild – hopes to recreate the atmosphere of the late, beloved Katie Belle’s club in a new venue. It starts Nov. 6, with monthly shows at the Wildwood Community Center. The first show will feature a “patriotic” music theme.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Wakeboarders to make waves in Orlando competition

ORLANDO, Fla. – Red Bull Double or Nothing is bringing the best wakeboarders in the world to Orlando this month. The MasterCraft XStar trick competition will be held in downtown Orlando at Lake Ivanhoe from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17. The event is free and open to spectators at Gaston Edwards Park.
ORLANDO, FL
The Best Chocolate Shops in Orlando

Calling all chocolate lovers … Here’s a list of our favorite chocolate places to Go PLAY with your family in Orlando. Take the factory adventure tour through the history of chocolate, try a chocolate drink (how it was originally enjoyed) then make your very own chocolate bar. A must-do for all Orlandoans!
ORLANDO, FL
Clermont Gears Up For Sips And Salsa Festival (Sept 17)

CLERMONT – It’s not too late to sign up for the salsa recipe contest or the Chihuahua race at Clermont’s wildly popular Sips & Salsa Festival set for Saturday, September 17. Make plans now to attend the fourth annual event when “all things salsa” takes over Waterfront...
CLERMONT, FL
Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Haunted Houses, Ranked

Here’s which ones are actually worth the wait. Halloween Horror Nights has made an epic return to Universal Orlando. For its 31st year, HHN is ringing in Oct. 31 with traditional Halloween characters like jack-o’-lanterns and witches. Along with creepy creatures roaming the park, fans can expect Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022 haunted houses to be full of frightfully fun scares as well.
ORLANDO, FL
I-RIDE trolley pass prices to double in October

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Pass prices for the I-RIDE Trolley are set to increase come October. The transportation system, known for getting tourists and residents alike around I-Drive, will see its unlimited ticket pass prices double on Oct. 1. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights...
ORLANDO, FL
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix

On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
CLERMONT, FL

