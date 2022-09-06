Read full article on original website
Warrant issued for suspect in east Lawton gas station shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department and the Comanche County District Attorney’s office has filed an arrest warrant for a suspect in a shooting at a local gas station. Kenard Swearingen Jr. has been named as the in the shooting which injured two at an EZ Go...
LPD releases name of driver in fatal east Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released an update in the ongoing investigation of a fatal crash in late August which took the life of a Lawton woman. Mason Mulvaney, 18, has been identified as the driver of the vehicle which hit and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold at the intersection of NE Flower Mound Road and Cache Road.
Chase ends in car, grass fire near Bacon Switch Road
After running over fences and trying to hit multiple people, a driver led Wichita Falls Police into Burkburnett in a chase that ended near Bacon Switch Road.
Woman charged with frying pot assault of elderly man
Wichita Falls police arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted her elderly father.
Early morning wreck causes vehicle fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck shut down a portion of Highway 283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning. It happened before 6:30 a.m. about one mile north of Altus. The fiery crash involved a car and a truck with a trailer attached. Altus Police and Fire Departments responded.
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning in Comanche County, north of Medicine Park. Around 10:30 a.m., the driver was headed westbound on NW Meers Porter Hill Road and hit a groove in the pavement. They lost control of the bike...
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
Fatal Collision in Jackson County
JACKSON CO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma highway patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Jackson county Saturday evening. This happened at S county road 205 and E county road 155, approximately half mile south and 1 mile east of Blair in Jackson county a 2018 GMC Sierra that was driven by 43 year old Jubb Frith departed the roadway striking a bridge causing the vehicle to go into an embankment. Frith was then transported to Jackson county memorial hospital who was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
One killed in Cotton County rollover wreck
One person was killed in a rollover wreck on Highway 36 in Cotton County Friday evening.
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody Tallmage, a missing woman, was located. Tallmage, a 50-year-old grandmother from Lawton, went missing almost six months ago on March 18, 2022. Luckily, Melody was located, however there is no...
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Lawton prison
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman accused of bringing contraband into a Lawton prison has been arrested. Karina Martinez is charged with one felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution. Investigators say on September 4, she delivered a small package containing drugs to an inmate at the...
Duncan Banner celebrates 130th birthday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Banner invited the community out to celebrate the newspaper’s 130th birthday Saturday. It’s one of the longest running businesses in Stephens County, serving the community since 1892. That’s the year the first publication ran on September 9th. The birthday bash, right...
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials were forced to close the two eastbound lanes. The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Cache Road. Emergency crews were forced to extricate one...
Furry Friend Friday: Dog Park Etiquette
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this week’s adoptable pet, an adorable 2-year-old Blue Heeler mix, and basic dog park etiquette to follow. Rodrick says the 2-year-old pup is shy at first but super friendly and quickly warms up to...
Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event fundraises for OSU scholarship
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County community came out for the annual Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event on Saturday night. Community members paid tribute to and remembered the late bull rider, who was killed at a PRCA rodeo in 2020. The event raised money to provide a scholarship...
Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail wraps up
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 16th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival wrapped up in Duncan Saturday evening. Celebrations kicked off Friday night with an Italian-style dinner under the stars on Main Street and continued Saturday with wine tasting samples from wineries across Oklahoma, live music, vendors, door prizes and games.
First Alert Forecast- It feels like fall! (For now...)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Highs today may be in the low 80s, but we’ll be warming back up soon enough! By the time you pull the flannels out of storage, swap out the Hawaiian air fresheners with cinnamon pine cones, and sit through the line at the coffee shop for that latte, we’ll be back in the mid-90s!
