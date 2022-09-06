Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the McKinley Neighborhood on September 10
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma, in partnership with the Dometop Neighbors and Eastside Neighborhood Council, are celebrating the McKinley Neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 10 at Rogers Playfield (3151 East L. St.) The McKinley Neighborhood Fair will include a bike rodeo, Tacomarama Community...
Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive a Success
City of Puyallup social media post. The 2022 Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive was a success! Some of the cattle did stop midway through to have little snack on some shrubs. Thank you all for coming out and enjoying some community fun!
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Sept. 12
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. The meeting and hearing will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903...
Tidy-Up Tacoma
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected 3,100+ lbs of garbage & 2,000+ lbs of vegetation debris in August through the Tidy-Up #Tacoma initiative. Here are some before & after from the Dome & McKinley Districts and around our welcome signs. More info on this clean up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
Lakewood City Manager September 9 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) September 9 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Lakewood City Council Sept. 12 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Sept. 12 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Play To Learn
City of Puyallup announcement. Join the fun as the team from Greentrike (formerly the Children’s Museum of Tacoma) provides activities, songs, and stories. The program is designed for children 6 and under and their families. Registration is required on the Greentrike website. Register here.
Touch a Truck on Saturday
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend for Touch A Truck at Sprinker Recreation Center in Spanaway. Bring the kids (and big kids) out to see semi-trucks, super fuel tankers, military vehicles, buses, a zamboni, and of course, PCSD rigs!
Lakewood Council Corner: Sept. 6, 2022
City of Lakewood announcement. To start its meeting Sept. 6, 2022 Council presented two proclamations: One to West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Lakewood Police recognizing Sept. 11, 2022 as Patriot Day of Remembrance and the other to Jose Gonzales with Veteran Roofers recognizing Sept. 15-Oct. 15, 2022 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Lakewood.
Hillstorian Voices – Intro to Hilltop Businesses
Tacoma Historical Society announcement. For our September 12 virtual program (7 pm), Tacoma Historical Society is delighted to host a presentation by local historian Whitney Brady titled “Hillstorian Voices – Intro to Hilltop Businesses (1st Edition.)” The presentation, created in partnership with Historical Research Associates (HRA) working with Horizon Housing Alliance (HHA), is based on a series of audio interviews Whitney and his partners performed, tells the story of significant places in the Hilltop by weaving together the voices of long-time and former residents of the neighborhood, who become historians themselves as they share their memories and experiences of the community.
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
Eastbound Division Ave. and Northbound MLK Jr. Way will open as early as Sept. 9
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Enjoy Fall Festivities at Zoo Boo Oct. 15-16
TACOMA, Wash.—Happy Howl-o-ween! Dress up like a cat, tiger, elephant or whatever your favorite animal is and then see that same real-life animal at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium during Zoo Boo weekend, Oct. 15-16. The annual fun, fall-themed weekend is always a hoot among families. There will be plenty of ghostly games and arts and crafts. Make your own spooky spider hat, test your ear by identifying sounds from nocturnal animals, and build a creepy, crawly bug out of sticks and stones. There will also be candy and treats for the kids (and don’t worry- the Kids’ Zone playground will be open to get out all that energy!). Look around the Zoo for decorations and vote for your favorite themed area.
9th Annual National Drive Electric Steilacoom happening Sept. 10
Twenty-six different EV Models including the Rivian R1T and Ford Lightning and a lot more will be at the 9th Annual National Drive Electric Steilacoom festival event, Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 AM to 3 PM. Pierce Transit will have their electric bus on display. Lots of Teslas, Leafs, Bolts,...
Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. Saturday, Sept. 10 (4 pm) in Old Town Park will be a lively, colorful celebration of Asian cultures in Old Town. Join us for CHIKIRI Taiko drumming in Old Town Park and then walk over to the Chinese Reconciliation Park to take in the Moon Festival.
U. P. to host virtual meeting on city roads
City of University Place social media post. The City will hold a virtual public meeting on Sept 13 from 7-8 pm to discuss the Chambers Creek Road/Chambers Creek Lane project. Details, including how to join the meeting, are available on the City’s website at CityofUP.com.
CPSD Promising Future: Juan Carlos Lopez Martel
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Four Heroes Elementary School fifth grader Juan Carlos Lopez Martel. Teachers and administration at Four Heroes view Juan Carlos as a natural leader among his peers, but he is beyond humble and simply hopes to leave every day feeling positive. “I just try my best to help other students and teachers when I can,” he said.
Sound Transit announces September 2022 Service Change
Sound Transit press release. Service changes for Sound Transit service will take effect starting September 17. The changes include additional reductions as well as extending reductions that were implemented at the end of 2021 on certain ST Express routes due to operator shortages. The reductions will affect frequency of service on weekdays.
Sounder trains available for weekend sports events
Sound Transit press release. Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this weekend’s Sounders and Mariners games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.
Applicants Sought for the Community’s Police Advisory Committee
City of Tacoma press release. The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill four positions on the Community’s Police Advisory Committee (CPAC) consisting of one youth position, one At-Large position, and one position each for residents of Council District Nos. 1 and 5. CPAC is an advisory...
