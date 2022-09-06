Germany to keep two nuclear plants available as a backup and burn coal as it faces an energy crisis brought on by war and climate change

Read full article on original website
Wall Street predicted Russia's economy would collapse after it invaded Ukraine. These 3 charts show that hasn't happened.
Top investment banks expected Russia to suffer severe economic damage after it invaded Ukraine in February. But Russia's economy has held up better than expected, causing them to revise those predictions. Here are three charts that show the Russian economy's resilience in the six months since war started. When President...
FOXBusiness
Jamie Dimon says America must 'get it through our thick skulls,' US energy is not against climate change
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
nationalinterest.org
No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost
There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
studyfinds.org
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
NATO member Poland is going to Asian powerhouse to find a replacement for its aging Soviet-era fighter jets
Poland recently signed a $14.5 billion deal with South Korea to buy artillery, tanks, and aircraft. It is one of Poland's largest arms deals ever and the biggest so far for South Korea's growing defense sector. The deal also comes as tensions in Europe add urgency to Poland's military modernization...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. The vehicle was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it is reportedly used to evacuate wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wants to supply such a system to the Russian military. A Moscow-based think...
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
Washington Examiner
Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war
In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Putin’s troops tell Ukrainian workers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to ‘take holiday’ sparking nuke disaster fears
VLADIMIR Putin's troops have told workers at Europe's biggest nuclear plant to "take holiday" - sparking fears of a nuke disaster. The Zaporizhzhia plant has been in the hands of Putin's forces since the early stages of the Ukraine war, with the world staring down the barrel of another radiation nightmare.
Business Insider
Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile
In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian military intelligence believes Russia planning ‘provocation’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – as it happened
Defence intelligence of Ukraine issues warning over what they say is an unexpected ‘day off’ for employees at the plant
