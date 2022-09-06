ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansboro, NC

Swansboro man sentenced for child porn

By Office of Michael Easley Jr., US Attorney, Eastern District of NC, Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pgi8G_0hkPmo2x00

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) –– A Swansboro man has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for producing and distributing child porn, according to the office of US Attorney Michael Easley.

William Thomas Bailey, 42, pled guilty to the charges on January 4, 2022. He will be under a lifetime of supervised release after he serves his sentence, according to a press release from Easley’s office.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Bailey was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security in early 2018 after being identified as part of an online group trading child pornography. An email address belonging to Bailey was used to trade child pornography with multiple users in addition, agents discovered an email where Bailey bragged to someone about sexually abusing a very young child.

During the execution of a search warrant, over 300 images and videos of child sexual abuse were discovered on Bailey’s cell phone. There were also 11 images and a video depicting the sexual abuse of a 2-year-old toddler created using Bailey’s cell phone.

Agents were able to identify the child as someone with whom Bailey had direct contact. During the forensic analysis of Bailey’s phone, agents discovered that he had distributed the child’s images and video multiple times to others seeking out child pornography.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing was concluded.  U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle presided over the sentencing.  The Department of Homeland Security investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charity Wilson prosecuted the case.

