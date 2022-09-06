ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celeb-Loved Brand Dolce Vita Dropped The Perfect Bags For Fall & They’re So Affordable

By Olivia Marcus
 4 days ago

It’s not the first rodeo for Wild West-inspired streetwear. Cowboy boots have been riding high on the trend forecast for the past few seasons and are ready to take another lap this fall. The look pairs with a range of style aesthetics from school girl skirts to ‘70s-inspired denim so it’s no wonder the western trend has maintained its popularity. The next western accessory you’ll want to lasso in? The entirety of Dolce Vita’s handbag collection that just launched.

Western style bags are about to experience a revival—though one could argue that the signature saddle shape has never (and will never) go out of style. The silhouette is easy to wear as both a cross-body or shoulder bag which is why it’s been a draw for designers like Dior and Chloé for decades. While these handbags are a great long-term wardrobe investment, they come with a hefty price tag. If you’re not ready to break the bank for a bag, don’t fret. Dolce Vita—pros in western-inspired shoe wear— just launched a collection of handbags that do much more than just get the job done. The collection includes eight neutral tones styles featuring fringe detail, embroidered designs and braided handles. The bags are priced between $128 to $258 though I’ll admit they look like they’d carry a heavier price tag. Western bags work for the maximalist and minimalist fashion crowd because they fit the elevated everyday basic category. For example, a fringe handbag looks amazing with an oversized blazer, vintage denim and cowboy boots (duh) for an outfit that feels both western and modern. A shoulder bag with a braided handle also leans into the Scandinavian minimalist aesthetic, made popular by influencers like Matilda Djerf, for a classic understated look.

Pippa Crossbody Bag

Get a bag that does both— this one to be specific. This leather handbag can be worn by the top handle on your arm or adjusted into a crossbody with the removable strap. It’s available in three neutral colors and has a subtle play on the western theme with the braided handle.



Pippa Crossbody Bag $198

Buy Now

Shea Clutch

Nothing says effortlessly cool quite like casually carrying an oversized clutch. It gives the “I just threw this on” effect while also serving a major style impact. This soft leather clutch is elevated by the fringe detailing and it comes in two colors for double the fun.



Shea Clutch $248

Buy Now

Shila Crossbody Bag

Not to be biased, but this suede fringe crossbody bag is my favorite piece from Dolce Vita’s collection. It’s a functional way to make a statement and the combination of embroidery and fringe is perfect.



Shila Crossbody Bag $148

Buy Now

Peyton Crossbody Bag

The evidence supporting the purchase of this handbag is literally black and white. The body of the bag is two-toned so you can flip it depending on your mood! Plus, it converts from a shoulder bag to a crossbody.



Peyton Crossbody Bag $228

Buy Now

Preston Shoulder/Crossbody Bag

The magic of this bag is in the details. The sides of the suede bag cinch with adorable leather tassels and the loosely braided shoulder strap (which is removable) makes this the ultimate everyday bag to comfortably sit on your shoulder.



Preston Shoulder/Crossbody Bag $258

Buy Now

