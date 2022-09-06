Read full article on original website
BRB: Tribal Dance in North Dakota: then and now
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The United Tribes Technical College is hosting their International Powwow this week, bringing the traditions of Native American tribes into the modern day. Dance is a major part of Native American culture, and many tribes from both the United States and Canada incorporate ceremonial rhythms and movements in displays of celebration, […]
North Dakota appealing stay on abortion trigger law
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota attorney general's office is appealing a stay on the state's abortion trigger law. Drew Wrigley's office is arguing the judge didn't require the state's only abortion clinic to show how likely it was that it would win its challenge of the law. South Central...
Ex-Miss America Mund qualifies as ND congressional candidate
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state’s office announced Friday. Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state’s office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot. Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund. The secretary of state’s office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.
Mund, Becker get nod from Secretary of State to appear on November ballot
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Secretary of State's Office has confirmed that both Cara Mund and Dr. Rick Becker will both be appearing on the ballot this coming November for their prospective political races. Mund, who is a former Miss America, filed as an Independent to challenge incumbent U.S....
“The state has no authority of teaching them morals”: Critical Race Theory in North Dakota
There were others who felt Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, and not just in college or graduate school.
New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
Term limits referendum will be on North Dakota's November ballot
(The Center Square) - A measure that will limit the governor, state senators and state representatives to two 4-year terms will be on North Dakota's November ballot. The North Dakota Supreme Court said Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he tossed out 15,740 signatures on 751 petitions notarized. Jaeger invalidated 29,101 signatures, which left the organization North Dakota for Term Limits short of the 31,164 signatures needed to get the issue on the ballot.
North Dakota changing Bird Flu related policies
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota officials are changing bird-flu related policies. The State Board of Animal Health has changed its statewide ban on poultry events in favor of a county-level approach to halting the spread of bird flu. The ban still applies in counties where avian influenza has been confirmed, along with adjoining counties.
Governor Doug Burgum cites "Biden inflation" while touting plan to slash income tax
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is promoting his plan aimed at slashing income tax in the state. "This is an opportunity for us to put some money back, you know put tax payer money back in the pockets of North Dakotans and we're very excited about it. Burgum, while...
West Nile cases in North Dakota on rise
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota West Nile cases are on the rise. Officials have confirmed eleven human cases, all of which were considered the neuroinvasive type. Cases have popped up in Burleigh, Morton, Mclean, Mercer, Stark, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, and Richland counties. One bird and nearly 20 mosquito pools...
North Dakota gas prices per gallon just below national average
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the U.S. average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell yesterday in the Peace Garden State to just over $3.65, this as the corresponding national figure also dropped, settling to just under $3.72. North Dakota residents can expect to pay $3.57 in Grand Forks, $3.59 in Minot, $3.63 in Fargo, and $3.64 in Bismarck.
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Hospital in North Dakota
CHI Mercy Hospital - Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota! This designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care of patients upon arrival to the best of the state’s standards, specifically when it comes to cardiac issues. We take this appointment very seriously since such a high number of our patients present to the hospital with cardiac symptoms and diagnoses. This means we can further care for the community and provide everyone the top-notch, excellent services that they deserve.
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
North Dakota House race heats up over abortion rights
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Dakota voter Stacy Sturm says affordable healthcare will be at the top of her mind when she decides who to send to Washington. “I’m a cancer survivor, and I know I’m looking at insurmountable bills right now,” said Sturm. “I’ve saved my entire life - I’ve worked 38 years, saved up, and one diagnosis and all my money is gone”
North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Governor Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5 percent instead of the current rate of 2.04 percent to 2.9 percent, according to the governor.
“It doesn’t actually work”: Carbon capture projects might be a setback for North Dakota in the long run
Looking at the Williston Basin small carbon project and Richardton's, many do not see a risk in getting involved with larger capture projects.
650+ geographical landmarks renamed due to slur
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), welcomes this change.
Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
Another Dry Week for North Dakota Crops
(NDAgConnection.com)- For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 38% short, 51% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 34% short, 58% adequate, and 2% surplus.
