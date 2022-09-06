Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
Carolyn Marie Raedeke
Carolyn Marie Raedeke, age 80, of Keizer, Oregon, formerly of Burnsville, Minnesota, passed away July 7th, 2022 in Keizer, Oregon. Memorial service will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 A. M.
kduz.com
Bert Hertzog
Bert Hertzog, age 71, of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A private memorial service was held. Arrangements were with the Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted.
kduz.com
kduz.com
Gopher Football set to take on Western Illinois
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher football team is a day away from its week two game tomorrow when Western Illinois comes to town. Minnesota is 1-0 on the season after last week’s 38-0 blitzing of New Mexico State, while the visiting Leathernecks are 0-1 after a 42-25 setback at Tennessee-Martin. Gopher senior linebacker Braelen Oliver says they can take some things from last weeks’ win and improve. The Gophers will have a quick practice this morning on campus leading into the weekend. Kickoff is 11 A-M tomorrow.
Comments / 0