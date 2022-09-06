(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher football team is a day away from its week two game tomorrow when Western Illinois comes to town. Minnesota is 1-0 on the season after last week’s 38-0 blitzing of New Mexico State, while the visiting Leathernecks are 0-1 after a 42-25 setback at Tennessee-Martin. Gopher senior linebacker Braelen Oliver says they can take some things from last weeks’ win and improve. The Gophers will have a quick practice this morning on campus leading into the weekend. Kickoff is 11 A-M tomorrow.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO