Former Massachusetts EMT pleaded guilty to tampering with fentanyl

BOSTON (WWLP) – A former EMT from Medford has pleaded guilty to tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked.

According to the Justice Department in Boston 43-year-old Candice Mangan, a former Massachusetts emergency medical technician (EMT) paramedic, pleaded guilty last week in federal court to tampering with a consumer product.

Mangan was charged on June 24, 2022, for allegedly removing fentanyl citrate from three vials and replacing it with saline on or about September 30, 2020 while working in Needham. She worked part-time as an EMT for an ambulance service company from approximately March 2020 to early October 2020.

“The grave consequences of the opioid crisis extend far beyond street level dealing of heroin and fentanyl, which continues at an alarming pace. Almost every one of the 15 units in the Criminal and Civil Divisions of this Office are handling matters relating to the opioid epidemic,” said United States Attorney Rachael Rollins. “Aside from the obvious opioid related matters handled by our narcotics and organized crime units, we are also prosecuting human trafficking and health care fraud as well as civil rights government fraud and public corruption cases all directly pertaining to opioids. There is no higher priority in my office than doing everything in our power, using every option available on both the civil and criminal sides of this office, to keep people and communities safe from these deadly destructive substances.”

“The FDA oversees the U.S. drug supply to ensure that it is safe and effective, and those who knowingly tamper with medicines put patients’ health at risk,” said Fernando P. McMillan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations, New York Field Office. “We will continue to protect the public health and bring to justice health care professionals who take advantage of their unique position and compromise their patients’ health and comfort by tampering with needed drugs.”

Mangan is scheduled to be sentenced on December 7th, she faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

