Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting

AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Euclid Police officer facing charges from 2018 put on administrative leave

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police Department officer Demarkco Johnson has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted on multiple felony charges. The charges that Johnson is facing occurred during his time working for the East Cleveland Police Department in the summer of 2018, three years prior to being hired by the Euclid Police Department.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police confirm death of 16-year-old boy shot in the head near Rhodes High School

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Monday has died. The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The victim was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead on Thursday. He has since been identified as Andre D. Wells of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Violent 24 hours in Cleveland: 4 men die in separate incidents

CLEVELAND — Thursday was a violent day across Cleveland. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, four men have died following four separate violent incidents. Learn more about each situation below in a timeline of the incidents below:. Thursday, Sept. 8,5:45 a.m. Cleveland Police officers responded to West 41st...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man shot by Wellington police officer arrested on assault charges

WELLINGTON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his role in an incident that resulted in him being shot by a Wellington police officer in July. According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, a Lorain County Grand Jury indicted Scott Bakker on two counts of Felonious Assault and a single count of Obstructing Official Business last week. On Tuesday morning, deputies received a copy of the indictment and located Bakker at a diner in Lagrange, Ohio, where he was taken into custody without incident.
WELLINGTON, OH
WKYC

1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WKYC

Canton officials locate missing elderly man

CANTON, Ohio — Update:. The missing man was located by law enforcement officials early Thursday afternoon. The Canton Police Department has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert after an elderly man walked away from his Canton home early Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Labor Day weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A serious of shootings over Labor Day weekend has left two people dead and six others injured in Cleveland. The violence began Friday evening just after 7:45 p.m., when three unknown males apparently shot a 19-year-old man as he sat inside a vehicle they had just occupied with him. Officers found the victim on the 7200 block of Central Avenue and he was later taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as Corey Lee Davis.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Pedestrian fatally struck in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash that killed a man walking in Guilford Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The crash happened on Friday, Sept....
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

16-year-old boy shot in head: Cleveland police say 1 person detained

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Monday after being shot in the head, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Authorities say the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The boy was in critical...
WKYC

WKYC

