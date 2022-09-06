Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Elyria man labeled ‘career offender’ sentenced to 21.5 years in prison on multiple charges
ELYRIA, Ohio — Terry Jackson Sr., a 50-year-old Elyria man who authorities have labeled a “career offender,” will spend the next 21.5 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges – including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base (crack) and methamphetamine. The sentence...
Timeline of the recent controversies involving the East Cleveland Police Department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There has been yet another development involving the turbulent East Cleveland Police Department. On Friday, Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced charges against two former East Cleveland officers. Von Harris and Demarcko Johnson face three counts of bribery, four counts of tampering with records, and a count of insurance fraud.
Jayland Walker update: New body camera footage shows Akron officers attempting lifesaving procedures after shooting
AKRON, Ohio — New body camera video released Friday by the city of Akron shows different angles of Jayland Walker being shot and killed by police on June 27. The 32 video clips, which are mostly blurred out and often muted, show several officers at the scene attempting to save Walker's life. Officers are seen grabbing medical gear and putting gloves on to work on Walker before paramedics arrive.
Euclid Police officer facing charges from 2018 put on administrative leave
EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police Department officer Demarkco Johnson has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted on multiple felony charges. The charges that Johnson is facing occurred during his time working for the East Cleveland Police Department in the summer of 2018, three years prior to being hired by the Euclid Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland police confirm death of 16-year-old boy shot in the head near Rhodes High School
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Monday has died. The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The victim was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead on Thursday. He has since been identified as Andre D. Wells of Cleveland.
Violent 24 hours in Cleveland: 4 men die in separate incidents
CLEVELAND — Thursday was a violent day across Cleveland. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, four men have died following four separate violent incidents. Learn more about each situation below in a timeline of the incidents below:. Thursday, Sept. 8,5:45 a.m. Cleveland Police officers responded to West 41st...
Grand jury declines to indict Canton officer who fatally shot man on New Year's Day
CANTON, Ohio — A grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Canton police officer who fatally shot a man on New Year's Day, Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone announced in a Wednesday press conference. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation led the inquiry into the case...
14-year-old in stable condition after being shot in Cleveland Heights; 12-year-old arrested
CLEVELAND — A juvenile is in stable condition at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach in Cleveland Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a statement from Cleveland Heights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYC
FBI looking for Twinsburg teenage girl who flew to Atlanta, left airport with unknown man
ATLANTA — The FBI said Saturday they were trying to find a missing girl from Ohio who had flown to Atlanta and then left the airport with an unknown man. The bureau said Emma Danei Linek is believed to be endangered and in need of medication. The 17-year-old took...
Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street
CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Man shot by Wellington police officer arrested on assault charges
WELLINGTON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his role in an incident that resulted in him being shot by a Wellington police officer in July. According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, a Lorain County Grand Jury indicted Scott Bakker on two counts of Felonious Assault and a single count of Obstructing Official Business last week. On Tuesday morning, deputies received a copy of the indictment and located Bakker at a diner in Lagrange, Ohio, where he was taken into custody without incident.
1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Kent schools evacuated after man threatens to bring AK-47 rifle to Walls Elementary
KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department says a threat made against Walls Elementary School on Friday caused the evacuation of three buildings in the district. According to a release from police, at approximately 2:00 pm, a man called Walls Elementary School and threatened to bring an AK-47 rifle to the school.
Brooklyn City Schools: Student arrested after posting threats on social media
BROOKLYN, Ohio — A student has been arrested for threats made against Brooklyn City Schools on social media. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An initial investigation into a threat made on social media on...
Cleveland police give update on deadly Labor Day shooting involving CMHA officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police gave an update following a recent Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) officer-involved shooting. 3News livestreamed the update at noon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The update came...
Body camera video released showing CMHA officer fatally shooting man on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — More details have been provided about the recent fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police officer on Cleveland's west side. CMHA police released body camera footage of the incident on Wednesday afternoon. It shows the officer arriving at the scene...
Canton officials locate missing elderly man
CANTON, Ohio — Update:. The missing man was located by law enforcement officials early Thursday afternoon. The Canton Police Department has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert after an elderly man walked away from his Canton home early Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your...
Labor Day weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A serious of shootings over Labor Day weekend has left two people dead and six others injured in Cleveland. The violence began Friday evening just after 7:45 p.m., when three unknown males apparently shot a 19-year-old man as he sat inside a vehicle they had just occupied with him. Officers found the victim on the 7200 block of Central Avenue and he was later taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as Corey Lee Davis.
Pedestrian fatally struck in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash that killed a man walking in Guilford Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The crash happened on Friday, Sept....
16-year-old boy shot in head: Cleveland police say 1 person detained
CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Monday after being shot in the head, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Authorities say the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The boy was in critical...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0