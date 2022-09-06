Read full article on original website
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this monthThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wedding shoes stolen with the bride's wedding date fast approaching
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to identify a man they said stole a woman's wedding shoes on Sunday. According to Crime Stoppers, the size six shoes were stolen from an apartment complex on Pleasant Garden Rd. The shoes were purchased and delivered by Amazon...
Teen shot at a home in Winston-Salem by ‘unknown assailant’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One teen is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers came to the 700-block of Ferndale Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound […]
'More precise policing' | Greensboro Police talk new license plate-reading cameras
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department said license plate-reading cameras installed throughout the city are helping them solve crimes more efficiently, and now the department is adding more of the devices to city streets. GPD finished installing 10 of the license plate-reading cameras, made by Flock Safety, at...
Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 66-year-old Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 66-year-old man. Investigators are searching for Lorenzo James Ross. According to investigators, Ross was last seen on Virginia Newell Lane on July 15. Police describe him as 6 feet and 3 inches tall with white hair and brown eyes. Investigators...
Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard, Joe Brown Drive in Greensboro down to 1 lane after crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane due to a crash on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police say someone may have been injured. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until further notice. At this time […]
It's a SCAM | Person poses as an Alamance County deputy to collect money for missed court dates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people fell victim to a phone scam in Alamance County, according to deputies. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they are getting reports from residents about someone posing as a deputy and calling them about missed court dates. The caller, who claimed to be...
Man dies in DWI crash on US-29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a Virginia woman crashed into a tree in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. Greensboro police said US-29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive was closed around 7:30 p.m. as they responded to a wreck. A 2019 Kia Forte...
abc45.com
Fraudulent Caller Alert in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple residents in Alamance County have reported calls from individuals claiming to be Alamance County Sheriffs, regarding missed court dates. The false deputies are then informing the victim they must pay money in order to avoid arrest. The real Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Winston-Salem man arrested in connection to shooting on Ivy Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting on Ivy Avenue in July, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Just after midnight on July 28, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were […]
10-year-old girl dead, teen charged after shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Reidsville. According to Reidsville police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a home on Circle Drive about a shooting. They found a 10-year-old girl on the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later […]
wfmynews2.com
Reidsville community in shock. Teen arrested in 10-year-old cousins’ death
Reidsville police believe a 14-year-old shot and killed his 10-year-old cousin. The child went to school at South End Elementary.
abc45.com
One Injured in Greensboro Hotel Shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At midnight last night, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at the My Choice Extended Stay on 110 E. Seneca Road. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was described...
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: A bad look for Derwin Montgomery, and yet…
The Derwin Montgomery indictment on Aug. 29 fills in some of the details that the news cannot: an itemized list of the alleged fraud — 14 counts, each for less than $5,000, totaling $23,940.25, and a 15th count alleging embezzlement of federal funds that brings the Feds’ total to $26,299.57. That’s how much they say Montgomery siphoned off from the Bethesda Homeless Center during a 3-month period between 2018-20, where he served as executive director making more than $73,000 a year… until he abruptly resigned in December 2020.
New 9/11 memorial, made with a piece of steel from tower, honors lives in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A small piece of history has made its way from New York City to Cogdon Yards in High Point for people around the Piedmont Triad and even the state to admire. After months of designing and planning, a 9/11 memorial will be unveiled at Truist Park on Sunday. Thanks to […]
1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
2 Triad Cook Outs robbed in early morning armed robberies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Cook Outs in were robbed in the space of a few hours in the Triad. According to Winston-Salem police, around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning they responded to the Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway about an armed robbery. When they got there, they learned that suspect drove up to the […]
1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a 19-year-old at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
WXII 12
Greensboro police: Dudley Street closed following train crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of travel on Dudley Street between East Market and Washington streets have reopened after being closed due to a crash Saturday morning involving a train and vehicle, according to Greensboro police. No injuries have been reported.
WFMY NEWS2
