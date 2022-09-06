ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies in DWI crash on US-29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a Virginia woman crashed into a tree in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. Greensboro police said US-29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive was closed around 7:30 p.m. as they responded to a wreck. A 2019 Kia Forte...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Fraudulent Caller Alert in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple residents in Alamance County have reported calls from individuals claiming to be Alamance County Sheriffs, regarding missed court dates. The false deputies are then informing the victim they must pay money in order to avoid arrest. The real Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants to...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

One Injured in Greensboro Hotel Shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At midnight last night, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at the My Choice Extended Stay on 110 E. Seneca Road. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was described...
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: A bad look for Derwin Montgomery, and yet…

The Derwin Montgomery indictment on Aug. 29 fills in some of the details that the news cannot: an itemized list of the alleged fraud — 14 counts, each for less than $5,000, totaling $23,940.25, and a 15th count alleging embezzlement of federal funds that brings the Feds’ total to $26,299.57. That’s how much they say Montgomery siphoned off from the Bethesda Homeless Center during a 3-month period between 2018-20, where he served as executive director making more than $73,000 a year… until he abruptly resigned in December 2020.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro local news

