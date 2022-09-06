Fifth annual Duck Race to benefit Springdale schools, teachers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation will be holding its fifth annual Duck Race on September 24 from 11-11:30 p.m.

According to the organization, the race will be in person this year and will be the largest duck race so far with more than 3,000 rubber ducks.

The organization’s website says people will be able to buy a rubber duck and earmark it for a specific teacher or school. If that duck is one of the top 10 winners of the race, that school or teacher will win a $1,000 grant to use during the year for materials or a project of their choosing.

For people who would like to purchase a duck, but don’t have a preference for a school to support, SPSEF will assign a duck to a school.

KNWA’s Chad Mira will be emceeing the event.

The organization says ducks are $10 each. More information on the race and how to buy a duck can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.