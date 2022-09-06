ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth annual Duck Race to benefit Springdale schools, teachers

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation will be holding its fifth annual Duck Race on September 24 from 11-11:30 p.m.

According to the organization, the race will be in person this year and will be the largest duck race so far with more than 3,000 rubber ducks.

Bentonville Schools ends pandemic pay for substitute teachers

The organization’s website says people will be able to buy a rubber duck and earmark it for a specific teacher or school. If that duck is one of the top 10 winners of the race, that school or teacher will win a $1,000 grant to use during the year for materials or a project of their choosing.

For people who would like to purchase a duck, but don’t have a preference for a school to support, SPSEF will assign a duck to a school.

KNWA’s Chad Mira will be emceeing the event.

The organization says ducks are $10 each. More information on the race and how to buy a duck can be found here .

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ROTC holds 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On September 8 at 5:45 a.m. ROTC students at the University of Arkansas held their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event remembered the first responders who lost their lives in that attack almost 21 years ago. ROTC Army and Air Force students, local first responders, and anyone who wanted to help […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
