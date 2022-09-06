Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Huge Crowd Finish Eliza Fletcher’s Run In Huntingdon
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Carroll County court square was packed early this morning as a huge number of people gathered to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Eliza was killed a week ago today in Memphis at 4:30 a.m. while jogging in Memphis. Organizer Scott Carter reminded everyone that even in the darkest of nights, light always wins out. (Photo provided by Brock Martin).
fox17.com
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
radionwtn.com
Making That Sweet Applesauce At Sharon School
Sharon, Tenn.–It was a ‘sweet’ day at Sharon School, thanks to the NWTN Local Food Network and Future Visions Farms. Students learned about making applesauce, the special star inside every apple, and mashed and sampled their own applesauce. Students also received a recipe for homemade applesauce along with an apple donated by Future Vision Farms of Whitlock in Henry County. Thanks to NWTN Local Food Network Executive Director Samantha Goyret for providing this fun and educational activity for students at Sharon School. (Weakley County Schools photo).
radionwtn.com
Big Programming Plans For UTM’s “The Hawk”
MARTIN, Tenn. – Following a successful 2022 spring semester, WUTM 90.3 “The Hawk” enters a new broadcast year with big plans for sports coverage and the station’s regular programming. With five returning staff members, the University of Tennessee at Martin’s student-led station is hopeful they can grow the station’s list of accolades and continue to meet the needs of the university community and public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Murray State Fall Admission Now Open
MURRAY, Ky. – Admission for the fall 2023 semester and 2023-2024 academic year at Murray State University is open as future Racers can apply today at admissions.murraystate.edu. Murray State offers on-campus courses at its main Murray location as well as five regional campuses in Paducah, Henderson, Madisonville, Hopkinsville and...
radionwtn.com
Learning Future Options At Baptist-Carroll Hospital
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist-Carroll County Hospital hosted students from Carroll County Technical Center Friday in an effort to increase awareness of students’ options after graduation. Students toured the medical lab and gained knowledge on daily processes, skills, and equipment. (Baptist-Carroll County photo).
radionwtn.com
Singer/Songwriter Night Rocks Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Discovery Park of America was jumping Friday night as Phillip Coleman, Rory Feek and Scotty Emerick performed at Singer/Songwriter Night. A large crowd was on hand for the performance, as well as the presentation by Master Gardeners at the Simmons Bank Ag Center about construction of Discovery Park’s new greenhouse. (Discovery Park photo).
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Week 4 Roundup: West Carroll stops 2-point conversion to win
After battling to a 42-42 tie in regulation, West Carroll’s Jayden Milton scored on a three-yard run to put the War Eagles up 49-42. South Fulton answered with a touchdown run, but the West Carroll defense made a defensive stand to lead the War Eagles to the 49-48 overtime victory over South Fulton on the road on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
radionwtn.com
Dozens Finish Eliza Fletcher’s Run In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Some 80 people gathered early this morning at Eiffel Tower Park to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. The group met at 4:15 a.m., lit candles, walked and ran from Eiffel Tower Park down Volunteer Drive and back. Words of comfort were provided by Rev. Caren Teichmann of First Christian Church, which sponsored the event which commemorated the life of Eliza Fletcher of Memphis who was killed one week ago today while on her early morning run. (Kelley Lassiter photo).
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
radionwtn.com
HCHS Thanks First Responders At Patriot Day Program
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Criminal Justice Club hosted the annual Patriot Day program on Friday at the high school and over 40 local first responders were on hand. Speakers were Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey and former deputy and school board member Rod Frey, who talked about their call to service for the country and community. The Madrigals opened the program with the National Anthem and Criminal Justice students shared facts about first responders affected during the September 11, 2001 attacks. A luncheon for the first responders was held after the program. In photo, Criminal Justice teacher Diane McCord welcomes everyone. (HCHS photo).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
radionwtn.com
Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
wpln.org
Omicron-targeting COVID boosters now available in Middle Tennessee
Songwriter Melody Walker approaches the pharmacy counter at a Walgreens in East Nashville. She’s excited to get her omicron-targeting COVID booster before attending AmericanaFest. “It’s, you know, multi-venue, and it’s also a business conference for Americana music. So it’s going to be a lot of elbow rubbing and loud...
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
Comments / 0