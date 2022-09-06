ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
Another Update On Paul Heyman Following Absence After Summerslam

It was previously reported that Paul Heyman is expected to come back at some point, he’s simply been off of television selling the events of Summerslam. At that show, Heyman was given an F5 through a table by Brock Lesnar. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman has been...
More On Backstage Heat Between CM Punk and Bobby Fish

As he’s indicated in several different interviews this week, as well as his own podcast, Bobby Fish doesn’t like CM Punk. He’s called him a variety of names and criticized him for using KENTA’s finisher. Fightful Select reports that several people indicated that the issues stem...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.9.22

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington. Clash At The Castle has come and gone and that means it is time for the setup to Extreme Rules. The show is in less than a month and since there is not likely to be a Roman Reigns match, we’ll need a new main event. That could go in a few different ways and we might get an indication of that this week. Let’s get to it.
SEATTLE, WA
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.10.22 – Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, and More!

-Boo! No Jackie! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -They start with Solo and Camp calls him a blue chipper. Other headlines: Karrion Kross ended the night by putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, Braun Strowman destroyed Alpha Academy, and Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a BANGER.
Kofi Kingston Has An Idea For Sami Zayn To Stay Loyal To Both Bloodline & Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn has found his loyalty caught between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens recently, and Kofi Kingston has an idea on how he can toe both lines. Kingston posted to Twitter to have some fun with the storyline, in which Zayn has found his loyalty tested between his longtime frenemy and Roman Reigns’ stable with a name change.
PCO Thinks He Could Return To WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge

Talking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, PCO shared his perspective regarding future prospects with WWE now that Triple H is the new Chief Content Officer. The performer stated he thinks a possible return to WWE in some scope could happen, given the change in creative leadership. “Yeah, I think...
JCW Uncensored Results: Masha Slamovich Beats Jungle Kyona

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their Uncensored event last night at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs SLADE is a no contest when Hoodfoot interferes. * Bodyslam Challenge: Joey Janela def. Beastman. * Bullrope Match: Charles Mason def....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks

Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact. The match...
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.11.22

WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
ORLANDO, FL
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future, Says Music Is The Next Big Thing For Her

Sasha Banks recently spoke with the Ahch to Radio: A Star Wars Podcast (h/t Fightful) and discussed her future, saying that she’s “creating so much” right now. Sasha has been busy lately despite not being on WWE TV since May. She was recently at the premiere of She-Hulk and also walked at New York Fashion Week, and of course had a role on The Mandalorian. Highlights from her comments are below.
Details On Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite, Mentions Of All Out Drama Not Permitted On Show

A new report provides some detail on the atmosphere backstage at AEW Dynamite following the drama that unfolded after Sunday’s All Out PPV. Fightful Select reports that the there was a “much more positive vibe” after the show. One member of the roster noted that it could not have been much worse than the general chaos from the previous days and said that the drama from the All Out media scrum and fight was “out of sight, out of mind” for a lot of the roster as they just wanted to work.
Damian Priest Comments On Backstage Changes Under New WWE Management

Damian Priest took a few moments to offer his opinions on how things have changed behind the scenes at WWE in a recent appearance with Gorilla Position. He referenced his familiarity with new creative lead Triple H and the current backstage climate for the company. You can read a couple highlights and watch the full episode below.
The Last Match Musical Announces Full Cast & Creative Team

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical premieres its concert event and concept album launch this month, and the full cast and creative team have been announced. The musical will hold its concert event on September 26th, and the show’s producers sent out the following press release with all the creative team and cast details:
JERSEY CITY, NJ
More On Talent Meeting Held Before This Week’s AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: Fightful Select has an update on the talent meeting held before this week’s AEW Dynamite which corroborates what the WON had to say. Those who spoke to Fightful were complimentary of the meeting, noting that Danielson, Moxley and Jericho were the right people to lead it. The talent...
Booker T On What He Thinks Could Have Stopped Brawl After AEW All Out

As you’ve probably heard by now, there was a brawl after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others, all of whom have been suspended. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Booker T spoke about how he thinks the ‘Wrestlers Court’ tradition could have prevented the situation. In the past, CM Punk has spoken out against wrestler’s court. Here are highlights:
