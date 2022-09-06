ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to the media scrum and subsequent brawl at AEW All Out. According to Wrestling Inc, Cole and Corey Graves were discussing the segment with Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey last week. That segment featured Pearce talking trash to Rousey, who then attacked him.
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.11.22

WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
ORLANDO, FL
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.10.22 – Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, and More!

-Boo! No Jackie! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -They start with Solo and Camp calls him a blue chipper. Other headlines: Karrion Kross ended the night by putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, Braun Strowman destroyed Alpha Academy, and Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a BANGER.
Black’s WWE Smackdown Review 09.09.2022

Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
Kofi Kingston Has An Idea For Sami Zayn To Stay Loyal To Both Bloodline & Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn has found his loyalty caught between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens recently, and Kofi Kingston has an idea on how he can toe both lines. Kingston posted to Twitter to have some fun with the storyline, in which Zayn has found his loyalty tested between his longtime frenemy and Roman Reigns’ stable with a name change.
Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks

Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact. The match...
JCW Uncensored Results: Masha Slamovich Beats Jungle Kyona

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their Uncensored event last night at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs SLADE is a no contest when Hoodfoot interferes. * Bodyslam Challenge: Joey Janela def. Beastman. * Bullrope Match: Charles Mason def....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Last Match Musical Announces Full Cast & Creative Team

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical premieres its concert event and concept album launch this month, and the full cast and creative team have been announced. The musical will hold its concert event on September 26th, and the show’s producers sent out the following press release with all the creative team and cast details:
JERSEY CITY, NJ
More On Talent Meeting Held Before This Week’s AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: Fightful Select has an update on the talent meeting held before this week’s AEW Dynamite which corroborates what the WON had to say. Those who spoke to Fightful were complimentary of the meeting, noting that Danielson, Moxley and Jericho were the right people to lead it. The talent...
Another Update On Paul Heyman Following Absence After Summerslam

It was previously reported that Paul Heyman is expected to come back at some point, he’s simply been off of television selling the events of Summerslam. At that show, Heyman was given an F5 through a table by Brock Lesnar. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman has been...
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future, Says Music Is The Next Big Thing For Her

Sasha Banks recently spoke with the Ahch to Radio: A Star Wars Podcast (h/t Fightful) and discussed her future, saying that she’s “creating so much” right now. Sasha has been busy lately despite not being on WWE TV since May. She was recently at the premiere of She-Hulk and also walked at New York Fashion Week, and of course had a role on The Mandalorian. Highlights from her comments are below.
Rumor Killer On The Young Bucks Allegedly Sending Feelers To WWE

There has been a rumor on social media that The Young Bucks have sent feelers about possibly going to WWE following the brawl at AEW All Out. The Bucks were suspended from AEW, along with Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Ace Steel and others, pending an investigation. However, it was noted...
