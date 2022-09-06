Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Power restored for BECi customers in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) customers in the west area of DeRidder, as well as Merryville and Evans. Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Power...
KPLC TV
Power could be out until Saturday afternoon after transmission lines fall in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Over 2,000 Beauregard Electric (BECi) customers are without power Friday after Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Residents in the following areas are affected:. West of DeRidder. Planer Mill Road. Merryville. The Junction. Knight. Evans. BECi said the company...
KPLC TV
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022. Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug;...
KPLC TV
Emergency Responder Appreciation Day Saturday at Civic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA is having an appreciation day for emergency responders on Sept. 10 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Residents can check out first responder helicopters and vehicles, including fire trucks at the Southwest Louisiana Emergency Responder Appreciation Day. A 5k run will be held at...
KPLC TV
Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Pattern On the Way Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we continue to enjoy the weekend, the weather looks to cooperate with us for outdoor plans. The upper-level low that was over the area Saturday begins to move away into Sunday, which should lead to fewer chances for scattered storms, though a few will still be possible as a weak cold front begins to work its way closer to the area late Sunday. Thus, if you have plans to take a boat ride or have dinner plans, Sunday looks like a good day for them and you can track any isolated storms with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures Sunday should stick around normal, with a high near 90, and low temperatures in the low 70′s. As we start the work week, that front will continue to move closer to the area. The main impacts from this look to be lower humidity during the day, as well as even drier weather, with only minimal chances for rain throughout the week. It still is too early for a big cooldown with our high temperatures, and they look to stay in the upper 80′s throughout the week. With that being said, it is possible our low temperatures next week could cool off a little bit, falling into the mid-to-upper 60′s.
KPLC TV
City workers mow tall grass in Jennings neighborhood after complaint
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Residents of a Jennings neighborhood were unable to get in contact with the owners of their property about grass concerns, so city workers took it upon themselves to cut the overgrown lawns. Cyrus Homes tenants reached out to 7 News Wednesday, saying the tall grass in...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
Truck runs off road into Bayou Teche, leaving one dead
A single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish leaves a Leonville man dead.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
With the traveling I do daily from Crowley to Lafayette to Carencro, I have witnessed other drivers do some pretty head-scratching things. Lately, the weird driving and frustration has come from driving in all of the rain we have been receiving. If the rain is coming down heavy enough, it...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
Elderly residents say they fear for their safety in high crime Opelousas neighborhoods
Some Opelousas homeowners are exhausted, fed up, and fearing for their lives
IPSO seeking assistance locating missing man
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 35-year-old man.
KPLC TV
Beauregard School Board approves $25M bid for new elementary school
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board voted to approve nearly $27 million in construction bids at Thursday night’s meeting. BPSB voted to award a $24,940,000 bid to build a new DeRidder Elementary School and $2,040,000 for a new kindergarten four-classroom addition at East Beauregard. Though, not all school board members voted in favor of moving those projects forward.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Zinc may stop, reverse progression of deadly lung disease
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New research shows a common mineral may stop, and even reverse a deadly lung disease. More than 100,000 seniors suffer from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). There is no cure, but now, doctors are one step closer to stopping its progression and reversing it. “Idiopathic pulmonary...
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville Police release checkpoint numbers
The Leesville Police Department, in a joint campaign with the DeRidder Police Department, conducted a DWI checkpoint last month as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign targeting impaired drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to Leesville Police Chief Beth Westlake, the checkpoint...
KPLC TV
Many at DeRidder Week 2 Recap
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday marked a game between two unbeaten teams as Many visited DeRidder. The Tigers started out the first quarter with two very quick touchdowns, one which was by USC commit Tackett Curtis. The Dragons responded though in the second quarter as they scored a touchdown making it 14-7. Aftr that score though it was all Tigers as Many scored 36 unanswered points to win 50-7 over DeRidder.
Opelousas Police Officers are investigating the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
