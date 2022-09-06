Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we continue to enjoy the weekend, the weather looks to cooperate with us for outdoor plans. The upper-level low that was over the area Saturday begins to move away into Sunday, which should lead to fewer chances for scattered storms, though a few will still be possible as a weak cold front begins to work its way closer to the area late Sunday. Thus, if you have plans to take a boat ride or have dinner plans, Sunday looks like a good day for them and you can track any isolated storms with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures Sunday should stick around normal, with a high near 90, and low temperatures in the low 70′s. As we start the work week, that front will continue to move closer to the area. The main impacts from this look to be lower humidity during the day, as well as even drier weather, with only minimal chances for rain throughout the week. It still is too early for a big cooldown with our high temperatures, and they look to stay in the upper 80′s throughout the week. With that being said, it is possible our low temperatures next week could cool off a little bit, falling into the mid-to-upper 60′s.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO