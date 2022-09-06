Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville homeowner says new construction to blame for flooding issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rain that fell on the First Coast Thursday and Friday has caused terrible flooding on one specific street on the Westside of Jacksonville. But this street isn't near a creek or river that could even overflow. The area in front of Albert Nolan's home looks...
News4Jax.com
Area first responders climb 110 flights of stairs in full gear to honor those who died on 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this Sunday, 21 years ago, first responders climbed 110 stories at the World Trade Center after the twin towers were attacked. A total of 343 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty on that horrific day. To pay homage, first responders from the...
Jacksonville firefighter to climb 110 floors in full gear on anniversary of 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be making quite a climb this weekend. Jacksonville-native Nick Billups will be climbing 110 floors in full firefighter gear on Sept. 11 in honor of the men and women who died as a result of the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.
5 years since Hurricane Irma: Major storm brought flooding, tornadoes to the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marks five years since Hurricane Irma began impacting the state of Florida. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh warned Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to get to their safe spaces by 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
First Coast News
All female surf competition takes over Jacksonville beach, raising money for a good cause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for the 24th Annual Sisters of the Sea Surf Classic & Beaches Go Green Women's Pro. “When we all started surfing, there were hardly any girls in the water, and we all wanted...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
Neighbors have concerns about trash, debris on the Buckman Bridge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — We had our First Coast News crew on the Buckman Bridge Friday checking out reports of trash on the sides of the road. First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the debris, and they said the contractor for this project typically performs litter removal in a four to six-week cycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project
Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor
With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
FDOT issues lane closures and detours for Jacksonville drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued traffic alerts for road improvements and repairs around Jacksonville. Detours for two separate planned closures are being advised to drivers. I-95 Southbound from Eighth to Fifth Street. Beginning on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, one Interstate 95 southbound lane from...
paigemindsthegap.com
8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
7-Eleven to North Jacksonville
JEA received a service availability request report for a 5,000-square-foot convenience store at 671 Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. England-Thims & Miller Inc. is the civil engineer. Previous reports show that the 7-Eleven chain is exploring construction of a 4,560-square-foot convenience store/restaurant with automobile and diesel fueling at northwest...
INVESTIGATES: ‘Industry standards:’ Some JTA buses considered on-time even when late
Action News Jax Investigates has uncovered significant delays with city buses. We looked through four years of data from the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and found the agency is failing to meet some of its own on-time goals. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The No. 1 North Main is...
First Coast News
Wawa: More than a gas station
Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida, and five years in Jacksonville! Hear what all they have to offer.
Fishermen, businesses file lawsuit against Golden Ray owner, salvage company almost 3 years after ship overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by a group of commercial fishermen in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier 'Golden Ray' and the company that salvaged the shipwreck. The lawsuit names T&T Salvage, Hyundai Glovis (the owners of Golden Ray), GL NV24...
News4Jax.com
IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
Comments / 1