Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
Jacksonville Daily Record

City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project

Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
Action News Jax

Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
paigemindsthegap.com

8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
Jacksonville Daily Record

7-Eleven to North Jacksonville

JEA received a service availability request report for a 5,000-square-foot convenience store at 671 Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. England-Thims & Miller Inc. is the civil engineer. Previous reports show that the 7-Eleven chain is exploring construction of a 4,560-square-foot convenience store/restaurant with automobile and diesel fueling at northwest...
News4Jax.com

IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

