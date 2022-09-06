Three takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan's 56-10 victory over Hawaii in Week 2. Cade McNamara, the starting quarterback last season who helped lead Michigan to a 12-2 record and a Big Ten championship, was uneven in the season opener against Colorado State when he got the start. When he came into the Hawaii game, he was clearly struggling. There were boos after he took a couple sacks — assuming the boos weren’t directed at the offensive line, which was a major part of the problem both times — and boos after the interception when the game was well out of hand.

