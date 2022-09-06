Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service
Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
Detroit News
Livengood: Michigan lawmakers sitting on plan to make Nov. 8 election run smoother
The Michigan Legislature could play a pivotal role in making ballot counting in the Nov. 8 general election run smoothly or drag on into the next day, inflaming voter distrust in elections. In 2020, during the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers passed a law that allowed municipal clerks...
Detroit News
Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party
The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
Detroit News
Recap: J.J. McCarthy dazzles as Michigan hammers Hawaii
Michigan did what it was expected to do Saturday night against Hawaii: steamroll them. Although it didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, it still put on an impressive performance. But most importantly, it looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has found who his quarterback will be next week. J.J. McCarthy...
Detroit News
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Detroit News
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured
Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
Detroit News
1 killed, 1 injured after drivers exchanged gunfire from vehicles in west Detroit
Detroit — One man was killed after he and another man exchanged gunfire while driving in west Detroit near Rouge Park, according to Detroit police. The two vehicles ended up about a mile apart after the shooting, which took place around 6 p.m. Saturday Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
Detroit News
Harbaugh declares McCarthy starter following Michigan's victory over Hawaii
Ann Arbor — In the end, it wasn’t just J.J. McCarthy’s performance in his first start that has earned him the Michigan starting quarterback job. McCarthy’s rise mushroomed in the final week and a half of preseason camp as he challenged Cade McNamara, last year’s starter. His push prompted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to continue the competition into the season, and with the luxury of a less-than-imposing nonconference schedule, gave McNamara the start in the opener and McCarthy the start Saturday night against Hawaii at Michigan Stadium.
Detroit News
Michigan football: Three things we learned against Hawaii
Three takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan's 56-10 victory over Hawaii in Week 2. Cade McNamara, the starting quarterback last season who helped lead Michigan to a 12-2 record and a Big Ten championship, was uneven in the season opener against Colorado State when he got the start. When he came into the Hawaii game, he was clearly struggling. There were boos after he took a couple sacks — assuming the boos weren’t directed at the offensive line, which was a major part of the problem both times — and boos after the interception when the game was well out of hand.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills home was designed by prominent Metro Detroit architect
A Farmington Hills home designed by a prominent Metro Detroit architect in the late 1950s could soon be off the market. The owner has accepted an offer to sell the house and the transaction will be completed pending an inspection, said Leslie Hardy, a Realtor with KW Domain-Luxury Homes International in Birmingham. The asking price for the home is $899,000.
Detroit News
Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
Detroit News
EMU administrator faces charges for exposing himself while driving
Dearborn — An Eastern Michigan University administrator has been charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly drove through Dearborn "without any clothing while touching himself," police said Friday. Michael Tew, associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at EMU, was arrested at his Dearborn home...
Detroit News
Suspect in custody after shooting at police in Westland, officials say
A suspect is in custody after firing shots at police officers in Westland, police said. According to Westland police, around 2 p.m. Friday officers were called to Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road to assist two Detroit police officers investigating a suspect in a robbery that had occurred in Detroit.
Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check
A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
Metro Detroit group accused of running $28M nationwide cellphone fraud scheme
Seven people from metro Detroit who reportedly called themselves the “Clear Gods” are facing federal charges ...
Detroit News
Detroit News predictions: Michigan football vs. Hawaii
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Hawaii game at Michigan Stadium (8 p.m., Big Ten Network/950). ► Matt Charboneau: The Wolverines weren't tested in the opener and likely won't be this week against the Rainbow Warriors,...
Detroit News
Michigan first-half observations: J.J. McCarthy nearly perfect in his first start
Ann Arbor — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy had to wait another hour to make his first collegiate start, but the delay was clearly not an issue. Because of lightning in the area, kickoff against Hawaii was pushed to 9:01 p.m., the latest start in Michigan Stadium history. The...
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
