Nick Sirianni: Football means more in Philly than any place else I've been

Nick Sirianni has worked in a few NFL markets, and the Philadelphia's devotion to the Eagles is catching his attention.

The Eagles head coach has worked for the Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts before landing in Philly. While not in the biggest markets, the Chiefs and Colts are known for having a strong following, especially Kansas City.

But Philadelphia is on a different level, and so far it has lived up to hype for the second-year head coach.

“Football means more here than any place I’ve ever been, and that’s what’s awesome,” Sirianni said Tuesday on “Jon Marks and Ike Reese” . “And I think that’s what’s noticeable every time we step out on the field in front of our fans. Shoot, anytime we go on a road trip there’s more Eagles fans than the opposing team.

“You love that, you love that about this city, how passionate they are about football. Growing up, you’re always like, ‘Man I hope a ton of people are at my game here. I want to be able to showcase what we can do,’ this and that. That’s the focus in this city and I love that and I’m just happy to be a part of that.”

The Eagles start their season on the road against the Lions. Safe to say Sirianni probably is expecting a large turnout from the visiting fanbase.

