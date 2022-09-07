ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lizzo on landing Tyson Beckford, listening to Latto, and her nickname from her special someone

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbvdo_0hkPhe2e00

It’s “About Damn Time” Lizzo checked back in with Audacy to chat about her incredible summer and her album Special. Lucky for us, she is, calling in for a quick convo with Kenzie .

LISTEN NOW : Audacy Check In with Lizzo

From performing at and winning VMAs, being name dropped by Beyoncé , soft launching her mans, rubbing up against Tyson Beckford in her latest music video, and continuously promoting self-love, Lizzo is living her best life and also in our heads rent free.

Speaking of that Tyson Beckford moment in Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved” visual, even though we were all kind of expecting Chris Evans , it still had us gasping for air. And that was exactly Lizzo’s intention.

“Well Tyson Beckford is like THE male supermodel of the world. And he has been in so many iconic music videos as the leading man, and y’know I felt like I wanted to have an iconic moment and so to have him say yes was a big f***ing deal,” Lizzo expressed. “I don’t think there’s anyone else that could play the part.”

Next up for the “Juice” singer, is her upcoming Special Tour, with Latto as her opening act, which Lizzo is absolutely ecstatic for. “So fun, she has the best energy," Lizzo exclaimed, "like I’m just so excited to just hear her music every single night.” And forewarning to those who plan on attending directly from Lizzo herself, “just wear comfortable shoes y’know, wear breathable clothing, because it’s really gonna be like dancing all night long.”

As for what she’s most excited for in regards to going on the road with Latto , Lizzo answered with a sly smile saying, “I can’t wait until we’re in a city where we can really just turn up together… like after the show, like New York.” Where the singer has back-to-back shows.

WATCH NOW: Audacy Check In with Lizzo

Moving on to some rapid fire questions or shall we say Kenzie's Quickies, where the first question involved nicknames, which Lizzo herself has a few of, Lizzo actually being one of them, as her given name is Melissa. When asked “when you do love someone or are in a relationship with somebody, what do you want them to call you?” Lizzo not only revealed that she is in fact “in love,” but she also offered up that her mans calls her “Melly.” Ugh! How adorbs is that.

As for which one of her songs gets her most in her feels while performing it, Lizzo admitted, “I feel like I’ve cried during ‘Good as Hell’ more than any other song in my sets.” And the most surprising person to ever slide into her DMs, that would have to be Rihanna , Lizzo revealed. Noting, “she’s so cool… I didn’t even know I was on her radar.” And in case you wondering what the song of the summer is, according to Lizzo its “About Damn Time” … “and that’s on period boo.”

Listen to the entire convo above.

Listen to Lizzo Radio now on Audacy

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'm not supposed to say that, am I?': Jeremy Clarkson bursts out laughing after a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant lets slip a huge behind-the-scenes secret

Jeremy Clarkson couldn't contain his laughter as a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant let slip a huge secret during Saturday nights show. The ITV competition leaves viewers to believe that when a contestant is half way through their way to winning £1million and the episode ends, the contestant goes home and comes back the following week to resume filming.
TV SHOWS
TheDailyBeast

Lea Michele Tests Positive for COVID, Pulls Out of ‘Funny Girl’ for 10 Days

It would not be Funny Girl without a dash of comedic timing. Less than a week into her run as Fanny Brice in the much-hyped, reimagined Broadway show, Lea Michele has caught COVID-19 and will remain off-stage for 10 days per protocol. “We are so thankful to the entire ‘Funny Girl’ company, including our standbys, understudies, swings and everyone working on the production for their remarkable commitment to keeping the show going and ensuring audiences have a great experience at every performance,” the show said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. Michele pulled out of Saturday’s performance after displaying early symptoms and an inconclusive test result. Julie Benko, the original Brice understudy who plays the role on Thursdays, will take over for Michele until she returns.Read it at Associated Press
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Beckford
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Rihanna
Person
Lizzo
IndieWire

‘On the Come Up’ Review: Sanaa Lathan Spins a YA Rap Fairy Tale

It’s fitting that Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan is making her feature directorial debut with a drama about the power of legacy. The veteran performer is the child of both another actress (Eleanor McCoy) and another filmmaker (Stan Lathan). She is likely well-acquainted with the pressures and pleasures of having great things expected of her because of her name and lineage. She doesn’t need to worry, because Based on the best-selling YA novel by Angie Thomas, “On the Come Up” follows a rising rap star intent on making a name for herself while honoring her late father. “On the Come Up”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Self Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Join us in the DTS Sound Space with Wet Leg

This Sunday, September 11, Audacy is proud to welcome Indie darlings Wet Leg into the DTS Sound Space for a special performance and chat with Klein. Ally. Show., streaming online and on-air on your favorite Alternative stations.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy