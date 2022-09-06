ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First human West Nile virus case of 2022 reported in Shasta County

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 5 days ago
A Shasta County resident is in the hospital with the West Nile virus, the first reported human case in the county this year, health officials announced Tuesday.

The announcement confirmed the patient is an adult but did not say where they contracted the virus or provide any other identifying information to protect the patient's privacy.

The first sign of West Nile virus appeared in Redding in early July.

The Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District said it had found in one of its traps an adult male mosquito that was carrying the disease.

At the time, there had been no reports of birds, humans or other animals contracting the disease, according to the district.

As of Sept. 2, there had been 35 reported human West Nile virus cases in California and no deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health. Shasta is one of 13 counties with reported human cases. Butte and Tehama counties also have had human cases.

Humans almost always get infected with the virus from the bite of a mosquito, health officials said. The virus is not transmitted by contact with other people or animals.

Symptoms of the West Nile virus include a high fever, severe headache, worsening confusion or a stiff neck, health officials said.

Individuals, who have symptoms, are urged to contact their health provider and tell them if they have had recent mosquito bites.

"West Nile virus is a serious illness spread by mosquitoes in Shasta County. Checking your yard regularly for standing water and protecting yourself from mosquitoes bites by using an EPA -approved insect repellent can dramatically reduce your risk of contracting the disease," said Peter Bonkrude, district manager of the Shasta Mosquito and Vector District Control District.

To help fight West Nile virus, health officials recommend:

  • Draining standing water around the house every four to five days in tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys and puddles.
  • Limit your outdoor activity during dawn and dusk since this is the time mosquitoes are most active.
  • Protect yourself and home by using effective insect repellent and make sure screens on doors and windows are in good condition.
  • Wear long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk or in areas where mosquitoes are active.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends DEET and three other mosquito repellents for use on skin and clothing: Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, and IR3535. Be sure to follow the instructions.

Residents are asked to report significant mosquito problems to:

Also, report recently dead birds to the state hotline at 877-968-2473 or visit https://westnile.ca.gov/.

Health officials recommend that dead birds should not be touched and they should be picked up with a plastic bag.

It's also a good idea to vaccinate horses due to the fact that West Nile virus' mortality is high in unvaccinated horses, health officials said.

For more information about West Nile virus, contact the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency at 530-225-5591 or visit www.shastahhsa.net.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

