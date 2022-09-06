What's the over-under for Jacksonville Jaguars wins in 2022? Here's what oddsmakers think.

“This time I got it right,” declared Jaguars owner Shad Khan when asked about the team’s newest regime change in the 2021 offseason. He believed Urban Meyer, the franchise’s then-incoming head coach, possessed the stature and pedigree to make the team respectable. Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville went as catastrophic as possible, leading to tension between the coach and organization in addition to another abysmal season at the bottom of the standings. The team fired Meyer after 13 games.

This season, the Jaguars brought in former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s resume speaks for itself: He won a Super Bowl with his last team. While Jacksonville fans would love a taste of that kind of post-season success, the team will have to temper expectations. Trevor Lawrence is a generational talent at quarterback, but he is only entering his second year in the NFL and posted a 33.5 QBR last season.

Last season, the Jaguars finished dead last in the NFL in terms of turnover differential, giving away the ball 20 more times than the turnovers they recovered. Travon Walker, the team’s incoming number overall pick, should give the defense the elite ability it needs to force more turnovers. Pederson’s creative offensive play calling should uplift Jacksonville’s offense, which averaged the fewest points in the league last season.

Jacksonville special:Doug Pederson discusses being on the sidelines after year-long hiatus

Lawrence's spotlight:Trevor Lawrence got free pass as a Jaguars rookie, but those days are over

Managing expectations:How Travon Walker is navigating through rookie season with Jaguars

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars improve this season?

Sportsbooks have the Jaguars winning between six and seven games in 2022. Given the team's longstanding woes, seven wins would be the second-best season for Jacksonville since Shad Khan bought the team in 2011. Oddsmakers seem to think the Jaguars will be one of the NFL's most improved teams this year.

BetMGM Sportsbook (over/under): 6.5 wins

Caesars Sportsbook (over/under): 6.5 wins

DraftKings Sportsbook (over/under): 6.5 wins

FanDuel Sportsbook (over/under): 6.5 wins

Tipico Sportsbook (over/under): 6.5 wins